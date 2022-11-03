Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican Food

It is located in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah

Chili Tepin Restaurant (Image is author's)

A relatively new Mexican restaurant located in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, is the Chile-Tepin Restaurant. They received the award for the Best New Mexican Restaurant in Salt Lake City in 2017 by The Salt Lake Tribune.

In an article at the time of giving out the award, The Salt Lake Tribune stated:

If you’ve never indulged in molcajetes, this is the place to treat yourself. A lava rock bowl brimming with meat, chicken and shrimp, all perched atop a piquant tomatillo sauce spiked with cheese and served with tortillas, is just the thing to sate the senses and fortify the soul — especially if it’s accompanied by one of the restaurant’s excellent margaritas. Chile Tepin offers standard dishes Americans expect from a Mexican restaurant, such as tacos, burritos and chimichangas, but it goes above and beyond with moles and specialties such as the molcajete and parrillada, a sort of mixed grill plate with beef, chicken, shrimp, peppers and guacamole. The food is fresh, reasonably priced and tasty, served in a beautiful historic building with lots of natural light.

The popular Chile Tepin Restaurant is located at 307 West 200 South in downtown Salt Lake City.

It is considered to be a great restaurant which offers authentic Mexican foods.

They open on Tuesdays through Saturdays at 11:30 am for lunch and close at 9:00 pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday night. They stay open until 10:00 pm on Friday and Saturday. They are closed on Sundays and Mondays.

For good and reasonably priced Mexican food, you might enjoy trying Chile Tepin.

[Website: https://www.chile-tepin.com]