Blu Pig BBQ And Blues Joint Restaurant in Moab, Utah

One of the fine restaurants in the area

Blu Pig BBQ (Image is author's)

If you visit Moab, Utah, and want a good barbeque meal, you might want to try the Blu Pig BBQ and Blues Joint. It is a restaurant conveniently located at 811 South Main Street in downtown Moab.

Now a huge tourist attraction town, Moab has become a popular destination for people wanting to enjoy nature and see the unusual red rock mountains in the area. The Colorado River also provides beautiful scenery to the Moab region in Utah.

The town of Moab has grown with many places to stay and restaurants where people can get all types of food. Blu Pig's website has this to say:

When the Food Matters, Let ‘em eat BBQ!

Here at The Blu Pig, we pride ourselves in serving the freshest, best tasting, food we can prepare. We prepare brines, rubs, and mop Sauces. Then, we slow smoke on low heat using local fruitwoods for hours and hours until we have the most tender, “fall off the bone” ribs or tender, moist, yummy Tri-Tip. With all that smoky goodness right in front of you, we have a number of different homemade barbecue Sauces to choose from.

As for the fixin’s, we prepare all the traditional sides that you would expect to complement your BBQ. Most of these recipes are straight from my kitchen; others are from family and friends. Yes, it is so, that everybody’s tastes are different. I believe we have the right combination of lip-smackin’ recipes that make us stand out from the rest. [From the website]

Blu Pig Sign To Scan For Menu (Image is author's)

The menu features various meats which are popular at any BBQ restaurant. Their baby back ribs are favorites along with other variations of beef, pork, chicken, and turkey. They also have sandwiches, salads, and other items.

Blu PIg Wall Decorations (Image is author's)

There is a small store/gift shop in the front of the building where visitors may purchase local memorabilia, including small blue pigs which are similar to balls.

If you are visiting Moab or live in the area, you might enjoy dining at Blu Pig BBQ and Blues Joint.

[Website: www.blupigbbq.com]