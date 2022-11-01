Brigham Young University Wind Symphony Played Their Last Concert in the de Jong Concert Hall

It was on October 29, 2022

Brigham Young University Sign on Campus (Image is author's)

The Wind Symphony of Brigham Young University (BYU) performed in concert on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in the de Jong Concert Hall in the Harris Fine Arts Center on the BYU campus in Provo, Utah. It would be their last performance in that venue.

The concert opened and closed with new works by John Mackey and Scott Boerma, two contemporary composers. The symphony also performed classics by Camille Saint-Saens, Ottorino Respighi, and Dmitry Kabalevsky.

Donald Peterson is the director of the BYU Wind Symphony. The Symphony is comprised of the finest players at BYU in woodwind, brass, and percussion instruments.

They have performed in many countries throughout the world. In addition to the United States, they have had concerts in the British Isles, Canada, Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong, the Philippines, China, New Zealand, Australia, Finland, the Baltic States and Russia,

The Harris Fine Arts Center (HFAC) has been the mainstay for musical and dance performances at BYU for over fifty years. The de Jong Concert Hall is one of the main theatres within the HFAC. So many memorable performances have been held at the storied venue.

Many performances this year will be the last in the HFAC for various dance, theatre, and musical groups at BYU. It is sad to see the building go. It has been a place of honor on the BYU campus and has played a major role in the lives of many BYU students who have been engaged in the performing arts during their university years.

Their next performances will be in various other venues. Seeing the last performances of the talented students in the de Jong Concert Hall and the HFAC Is sad, but there will be a wonderful new facility which will eventually take its place.

The popular musical groups of BYU such as the Wind Symphony will continue to delight audiences for many years.

[Reference: https://pam.byu.edu/ensembles/wind-symphony/]