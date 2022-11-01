Salt Lake City, UT

Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake City

S. F. Mori

Some men walked in high heeled shoes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0efqOs_0itrB44100
KAVA Sign(Image is author's)

Even though October is the month of Halloween when people celebrate with candy and treats along with ghosts and pumpkins, there is another designation for October.

October has been Domestic Violence Awareness Month! A Pacific Islander group in Utah has an event which they regularly hold on the last Saturday of the month of October. They invite men of all ages and backgrounds to participate in a one mile walk. The men may wear high heels to raise awareness of how women feel.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30MG7S_0itrB44100
Starting Spot for the Walk(Image is author's)

The K.A.V.A. Talks Annual Heels 2 Heal Walk this year was held on Saturday, October 29, at the International Peace Gardens in Salt Lake City. This 2022 walk was the 8th annual such community event to bring awareness to domestic violence in the state of Utah. Various organizations participated and provided information to teach people about the problems of domestic violence. The free community event encouraged people to wear purple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ya9T_0itrB44100
Women's Shoes on Display(Image is author's)

Although the month of October has now ended for the year, the issue of domestic violence has not ended. It is an ongoing problem which is affecting many men, women, and children. It happens mostly against women, but men may also become victims of domestic violence.

Victims of domestic violence were remembered through various walks around the United States. Men and women walked to bring awareness to the problem of domestic violence so that it might be stopped. The people are walking for a good cause.

K.A.V.A. stands for Knowledge Above Violence Always. The Pacific Islander sign stated that KAVA can also be: Kommitment Against Violence Altogether.

Victims and survivors of domestic violence along with their families and friends joined to walk. Various tables were set up to help people have the resources to help themselves and their family members who might be experiencing domestic violence.

Although it was not required to wear heels, people joined together to walk the mile in solidarity to bring awareness to domestic violence.

Domestic violence is a huge problem in the United States. It may be caused by many things and can happen to anyone from any background.

