A Cambodian Exhibit is Featured at the Natural History Museum of Utah in Salt Lake City

It is open now and runs through April 2023

Cambodian Artifact on Exhibit (Image is author's)

An Opening Ceremony was held on October 23, 2022, for a Cambodia exhibit at the Natural History Museum of Utah. It marked the opening of the exhibit which will be at the Museum until April 22, 2023.

The Natural History Museum of Utah allows patrons to take a journey into the natural world. The Museum has extensive collections of biological, archaeological, and anthropological items. It also has exhibits which are specific to the Great Basin and Colorado Plateau. It offers educational and entertaining opportunities for children and adults. There are interactive displays available.

They have a collection of more than 300,000 species of mammals, vertebrates, birds, and insects as well as an extensive collection of geological items of minerals, rocks, and fossils.

The Museum is located at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City at 301 South Wakara Way.

The Angkor: Empire of Cambodia exhibit explores the mysteries of ancient Angkor through science.

The vast metropolis of Angkor, now shrouded by jungle in present-day Cambodia, was once the center of one of the greatest empires the world has ever seen. Enormous monuments to the gods, such as the temple of Angkor Wat, once towered over sprawling cities made of wood which, over the centuries, have vanished almost without a trace.

The reasons for the precipitous decline of Angkor, and the cultural resilience of the Khmer people who built it, have fascinated scientists for 150 years. Thanks to new advances in science and technology—including ground excavations, aerial mapping, and modern remote sensing—we are finally coming to terms with the vast scope and accomplishments of this once-mighty empire. In this exhibition produced by Museums Partner, [From the website]

Visitors may explore the art and artifacts of ancient Angkor.

Dancers doing a Cambodian Dance (Image is author's)

The opening event for the exhibit featured local dancers of Cambodian descent sharing their culture and talents. Participants were able to visit the exhibit after the performance and program.

Cambodian Artifact (Image is author's)

The public is encouraged to visit the Natural History Museum of Utah during the period that the Cambodian exhibit is available to view.

[Website: https://nhmu.utah.edu/]