Ruth's Chris Steak House is a High End Restaurant in Salt Lake City

It is a popular place for steaks

Ruth's Chris Steak House (Image is author's)

There are two Utah locations of Ruth's Chris Steak House which are in Salt Lake City and Park City. The Salt Lake City restaurant is located at 295 South West Temple. They are open for dinner every evening from 5 PM.

Ruth's Chris Steak House had its origins in New Orleans when Ruth Fertel bought a small steak house in 1965. She was a single mother with two boys. She mortgaged her house to get the money for the purchase. She taught herself the restaurant business. She had many challenges as she wanted to make her restaurant a place known for hospitality.

Ruth was 38 years old when she was trying to find a way to increase her income. She saw a classified ad that a local restaurant named Chris Steak House was for sale for $18,000. She was advised against the purchase by a banker, lawyer, family, and friends. She risked everything and bought the restaurant anyway.

Her Chris Steak House had a kitchen fire in 1976. Ruth was forced to relocate her business but was not allowed to use the name in the new location. She improvised by adding her own name to the sign which made it Ruth's Chris Steak House.

From her small steak house, she was able to build a business that spans the globe. Ruth has been called the First Lady of Steak. Her recipe for success was to provide the perfect steak, warm hospitality, and good times.

The first franchise opened in 1976. The first franchise southwest of the continental United States opened in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1989. Ruth's Chris Steak House restaurants are now located in many countries around the world. There are over 100 locations within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Ruth sold the restaurant business to a private firm in 1999 so she could slow down. She died in 2002 at the age of 75.

Ruth's Chris Steak House is a popular restaurant throughout the United States for quality food and good service.

https://www.ruthschris.com/