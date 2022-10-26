L & P Bakery Cafe is Located in Sandy, Utah

They feature beautiful baked goods

L & P Bakery Cafe (Image is author's)

L & P Bakery Cafe is located at 895 East 9400 South in Sandy, Utah. It is in an area with several other restaurants and other businesses.

L & P Bakery Cafe is a place with Asian influence and Asian bakery items as well as regular baked goods.

They are open for business on Mondays through Saturdays from 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM except for Wednesdays when they close at 6:00 PM. They are closed on Sundays.

They have an extensive array of regular bakery items such as rolls, breads, cookies, and pastries.

They have a variety of bread items which include: BBQ Pork, Coconut Filling, Coconut Mix, Cream, Custard, Dried Pork, Ham and Egg, Hot Dog, Pineapple, Raisin, Red Bean, and Toro.

There are also some items called Pillow Breads as well as a number of different types of Pastries and Cookies.

They have beautiful cakes and can make delicious specialty cakes for all occasions.

They also have a variety of the popular Boba drinks.

Some Customer Reviews:

Yum! Fresh baked savory and sweet breads and a very nice selection and they've never been out of the items I like to grab like their custard bun or pork buns. Those two are my favorites.

. I wandered into this bakery when I was nearby at another business and wanted a treat. It's not the typical bakery you'd find around these parts-fewer sweet treats, more pastry and breads.

They have delicious sweet and savory cakes, pastries, and snacks, as well as beautiful fancy birthday cakes.”

L & P Bakery Cafe is a good place to go. They serve delicious treats as well as meal items. They feature custom cakes, pastries, muffins, boba drinks, and more.

[Website: https://www.yelp.com/biz/l-and-p-bakery-cafe-sandy-2]