OCA Asian Pacific Islander American Advocates Utah Held An Awards Dinner

It was in West Valley at the Megaplex Event Space

OCA Asian Pacific Islander American Advocates Backdrop (Image is author's)

Started originally as the Organization of Chinese Americans, OCA Asian Pacific American Advocates is now the name of the organization. The Utah Chapter was started by the late Judge Michael Kwan. He later served as a National President of the national organization.

They held their 24th annual Utah Asian Pacific Islander Community Awards Night on Saturday, October 22, 2022. They were not able to hold the dinners during 2020 and 2021 because of COVID, but they presented awards for those years.

K.L. Wang and Alex Mark founded the Organization of Chinese Americans (OCA) in 1973 to create a unified voice for Chinese Americans in the civil rights movement. The original three chapters in Washington D.C., Detroit, and St. Louis would grow into an organization with over 50 chapters and affiliates around the country.

As the AAPI community continued to grow and diversify, OCA understood the importance to reflect the needs of the community. In 2013, the organization rebranded to be OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates and advocate on behalf of all Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Today, OCA continues to do business as OCA – Asian Pacific American Advocates. When referencing, please use “OCA – Asian Pacific American Advocates.” After the first reference, you may use “OCA” to refer to the organization and “OCA National Center” to refer to the staff and headquarters. [From the website: www.ocanational.org]

A full pig was roasted (Image is author's)

A buffet dinner featuring ethnic foods of the Philippines and India was served along with salads and fruit. They also had delicious Polynesian desserts. Several restaurants and local businesses owned by Asian Pacific Islander Americans and women prepared and served the food.

Some of the Awardees (Image is author's)

The 2022 Award Recipients were: Nuanua Collective (Emerging Community of the Year Award), Christian Phomsouvamh (Youth Moving Mountains Award), Susan Alik (Spirit of the Community Award), Ali'ifasi Productions (Living Treasures Award), and KSL (Organization of the Year).

Awardees from 2021 (Image is author's)

The 2021 Award Recipients were: Asian Link Project, Pasifika Ambassadors Program of the University of Utah, Rosie Nguyen, and Malialole Polynesian Cultural Awards Ensemble.

The 2020 Award Recipients were: United Micronesian Women, Asian American Student Association of the University of Utah, 90.9 FM KRCL TaloKoula, Khemera Dance Troupe, Thao Huynh, Bhutonese Community in Utah, Utah Pacific Islander Health Coalition, and Margarita Satini.

The various sponsors and community nonprofits which supported the event were thanked. The sold out event was enjoyed by all who attended.