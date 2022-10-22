A Murdered University of Utah Coed Is Remembered With A Walk and A Run

Lauren McCluskey was killed by a former boyfriend

University of Utah Dorms (Image is author's)

Four years ago, Lauren McCluskey was a student athlete at the University of Utah in track and field. She was killed on October 22, 2018, by a person she had dated. Although she had tried to break off the relationship, she was being stalked by the man. She had reported him to the campus police, but nothing had stopped him from murdering her in the parking lot of a campus housing area.

University of Utah Campus (Image is author's)

McCluskey had found out that the man she had dated had lied about his name and age. He was much older than he stated, and he was a registered sex offender who had been to prison.

McCluskey had reported him to campus security and the police. The mother of McCluskey had called campus security and asked that they escort her daughter when she was trying to get her car back from the man after she lent it to him. McCluskey told the officers that she did not need an escort.

McCluskey's father later called campus police to tell them that he believed his daughter was in danger. He said his wife had been talking on the phone to their daughter when she appeared to be in trouble.

Later that night the police found McCluskey's body in the back seat of a vehicle parking in the parking lot outside her dorm building. She had been shot and killed. The man was later found dead by the police of an apparent suicide.

The McCluskey Family filed a lawsuit, and the University of Utah eventually settled with them. They used some of the millions which they received to set up a foundation in their daughter's name to fight against violence toward women.

The Foundation set up a walk for October 21 and a run for October 22, 2022, on the University of Utah Campus to honor and remember McCluskey. They also asked other universities throughout the United States to participate to fight against domestic violence and to ensure safety on university campuses.

The event was called, "The Race For Campus Safety."

