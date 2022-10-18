Getout Games in Salt Lake City Offers Fun and Excitement

It is a relatively new form of entertainment

Getout Games (Image is author's)

Children and adults alike are enjoying the form of activity and entertainment provided by escape rooms. It is a fairly new type of amusement where people try to escape in various manners.

An escape room adventure may be experienced in downtown Salt Lake City at the Getout Games. People can choose from exciting missions such as: pulling off a heist, shutting down a nuclear reactor, exploring an Egyptian tomb, or finding a zombie. The Getout games are challenging and fun for participants. Many people in Utah are enjoying the escape room experience with friends and families. Groups are able to hold parties at the Getout Games venues.

The Salt Lake City location is downtown at 202 West 400 South. They also have a location in Provo. Groups may reserve times for private parties outside of regular business hours by calling or sending an email to: SLC@GetoutGames.com.

Their normal hours of operation are:

Monday 12:30-10:00 PM

Tuesday 12:30-10:00 PM

Wednesday 12:30-10:00 PM

Thursday 12:30-10:00 PM

Friday 12:00-11:00 PM

Saturday 11:00 AM-11:00 PM

Sunday CLOSED

Getout Games is a refreshingly new entertainment concept known as "live escape rooms." These real life adventure games are designed for groups. Each team is given 60 minutes to work together, solve puzzles, crack codes and get out!

Getout Games in Salt Lake City (Image is author's)

Escape rooms are becoming a popular activity throughout the United States.

These activities give people the opportunity to enjoy some fun as well as to get to know each other better. This is a relatively new activity that both young and old can enjoy together with friends and family members.

