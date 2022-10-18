Hanaya Poke is Located in the Sugar House Area of Salt Lake City

The food is healthy and fresh

Hanaya Poke Food (Image from the website)

​The Hanaya Poke Restaurant was previously named Hana Poke, but the name was changed. They started in South Texas and now have three locations which are in Texas and Utah.

Their concept of Hanaya Poke was inspired by the traditional poke culture of Hawaii. They have made-to-order rice or salad bowls which feature the poke. They also have machine pressed burritos in various flavor combinations.

There are seven signature bowls and burritos along with the opportunity to customize the selections. They intend to provide a good selection of healthy and quality food by serving their version of the Hawaiian poke bowls and Asian inspired sushi burritos.

Poke is a raw fish salad which had been typically served as an appetizer in Hawaiian cuisine. The word "poke" in Hawaiian means "section" or "to slice or cut" which refers to how the raw fish is prepared.

Hanaya Poke and other Hawaiian restaurants now serve poke regularly as a main course where different types of fish may be served over rice in a bowl. Different toppings such as avocado or seaweed salad may be added.

Hanaya Poke (Image from the website)

Hanaya Poke is located at 675 East 2100 South in Salt Lake City. They are open Monday through Thursday: 11 Am to 9:15 PM. Their Friday and Saturday hours of operation are11 Am to 9:45 PM. They are open Sundays from 11:30 AM to 9:15 PM

Poke has become a popular dish on the mainland United States with a number of poke restaurants opening up to serve the traditional Hawaiian and Asian food.

If you like Hawaiian food and poke, you might want to try Hanaya Poke.

[Website: https://www.hanayapokeus.com/]