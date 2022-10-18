University of Utah Theatre Will Perform Somewhere: a Primer for the End of Days

The production is coming soon

University of Utah (Image is author's)

The University of Utah in Salt Lake City has an outstanding College pf Fine Arts program which includes the Theater Department. The talented students at the U put on performances which showcase their talents and provide entertainment opportunities for the residents of the Salt Lake Valley.

A show which will be presented at Studio 115 on the University of Utah Campus from October 28 through November 6, 2022, is Somewhere: A Primer for the End of Days.

The website shares this information about the show:

The Earth’s insect population has dwindled to critical levels. As crops fail and society teeters on the verge of collapse, entomologist Cassandra and her brother Alexander prepare to follow the migration of the last monarch butterflies in the world. For them, the future is slightly less uncertain: sometimes Cassandra has visions, and her visions always come true. When they encounter a group of survivors at a remote truffle farm, the pieces of her latest vision begin to fall into place.

Poetic, provocative, and timely, SOMEWHERE: A PRIMER FOR THE END OF DAYS presents a vision of the future where evolution is not only essential but inevitable.

The price for general admission for the show is $17.50. More information may be obtained at the website. Performance times are listed:

Oct 28 @ 7:30 pm

Oct 29 @ 2:00 pm

Oct 29 @ 7:30 pm

Oct 30 @ 2:00 pm

Nov 3 @ 7:30 pm

Nov 4 @ 7:30 pm

Nov 6 @ 2:00 pm

Nov 6 @ 7:30 pm

Credits by Marisela Travino Orta with the Director Penelope Caywood.

Studio 115 is in the Performing Arts Building, 240 South 1500 East, west of the U Bookstore.



There will be a talkback with the cast and members of the creative team immediately following the performance on Friday, November 4.

The production runs approximately 90 minutes Patrons are asked to wear masks indoors.

