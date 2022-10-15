David Spade Will Be Performing At The Eccles Theater

In downtown Salt Lake City, Utah

Eccles Theater (Image is author's)

David Spade is an American actor, stand-up comedian, television personality, and writer who will be entertaining in Salt Lake City on November 5, 2022. His show will start at 8 PM at the Eccles Theater located at 131 South State Street.

Born as David Wayne Spade on July 22, 1964, in Birmingham, Michigan. His family moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, when he was four years old. His parents divorced so he and his brothers were raised mostly by their mother in relative poverty.

He attended Saguaro High School and later Scottsdale Community College. He transferred to Arizona State University where he did stand-up comedy. He dropped out and was making a living doing stand-up. He was performing at The Improv in Los Angeles when he was spotted by a talent agent.

One of his brothers is an entrepreneur who, together with David's sister-in-law Kate Spade, co-founded the designer brand Kate Spade New York. Kate Spade died in 2018 in New York City.

Spade was a cast member on Saturday Night Live in the 1990s. He later had an acting career in both film and television. He starred or co-starred in the films, Tommy Boy, Black Sheep, Joe Direct, Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star, The Benchwarmers, Grown Ups, The Ridiculous, The Do-Over, and The Wrong Missy.

He was part of the ensemble case of the sitcom Just Shoot Me as well as Rules of Engagement. He has done animation voices as well.

His style of comedy uses sarcasm and self-deprecation.

The George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Theater is a beautiful venue which hosts many wonderful entertainment events throughout the year including live theater such as Broadway shows and individual entertainers. Many famous celebrities have performed there.

There are tickets available for the David Spade show.

