A Day of the Dead Celebration Will Be Coming To West Valley City

A good place to have a fun time

West Valley Performing Arts Center (Image is author's)

With Halloween just around the corner, residents of the Salt Lake City area may be looking for spooky and fun events in which to participate. West Valley City will be hosting family activities on October 29, 2022, for the Day of the Dead celebration.

The Day of the Dead (Spanish: Día de Muertos or Día de los Muertos) is a holiday traditionally celebrated on November 1 and 2, though other days, such as October 31 or November 6, may be included depending on the locality. It largely originated in Mexico where it is mostly observed, but also in other places, especially by people of Mexican heritage elsewhere...It is portrayed as a holiday of joyful celebration rather than mourning. The multi-day holiday involves family and friends gathering to pay respects and to remember friends and family members who have died. These celebrations can take a humorous tone, as celebrants remember funny events and anecdotes about the departed. [Wikipedia]

Halloween Ghost (Image is author's)

The Day of the Dead event in West Valley City will include traditional Mexican dances and musical performances, art exhibits, a beer garden, traditional food, and a variety of complimentary hands-on activities for the whole family. There will be an opportunity to win prices with a dress-up contest. People are encouraged to wear traditional Mexican clothing.

Tickets are $5 for entrance with children 0-12 being free. Tickets may be purchased in person at the event or online.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 29, from 11 AM to 6 PM at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center located at 1355 West 3100 South in West Valley City.

Sponsors for the event are: West Valley City, Utah Cultural Celebration Center, Utah Division of Arts and Museum, National Endowment for the Arts, Lawrence T. and Janet T. Dee Foundation,

[Information at the website: https://www.wvcarts.org]