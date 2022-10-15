Heart Mountain, An American Concentration Camp of World War II

It is near Powell and Cody, Wyoming

Heart Mountain, Wyoming (Image is author's)

Americans and immigrants of Japanese descent who were living on the West Coast of the United States were removed from their homes and incarcerated during World War II in what are now known as American concentration camps. The camps were called at that time internment camps or relocation centers. It has since been determined that those words were euphemisms and not the true nature of the camps where people were held as prisoners through no fault of their own.

There were ten camps in the United States which were built in remote areas of the United States. One of those camps was at Heart Mountain, Wyoming, which is near Cody.

Heart Mountain and Surrounding Area (Image is author's)

The area around Heart Mountain is rural. At the time of World War II, the Heart Mountain camp community became the third largest "city" in Wyoming with around 14,000 residents.

Replicated barracks at Heart Mountain (Image is author's)

The camp was "home" to the people of Japanese heritage who were mostly from California. The harsh winters were difficult as were the summers.

Heart Mountain Sign (Image is author's)

Former inmates, descendants of people incarcerated there, and local residents around the Heart Mountain area worked together to preserve the camp in order that people might learn from the incarceration experience of Japanese Americans. They want to ensure that no other citizens of the United States will ever have to suffer such an injustice and violation of their civil rights.

The people were innocent of any wrongdoing. They were placed in the camps (according to findings of a commission years later) because of racism, war hysteria, and a lack of competent government leadership at that time. Although the people of Japanese heritage were suspected of espionage, they were totally innocent.

Heart Mountain is one of the ten American concentration camps which are trying to be preserved to teach the public. The other nine camps are located in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.