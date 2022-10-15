Filipino American History Month 2022 Celebrated at Westminster College

An event was held at the campus in Salt Lake City

Event at Westminster College (Image is author's)

Dr. Eleonor G. Castillo, Ph.D., is an Assistant Professor at Westminster College in Salt Lake City. She received a Bachelors Degree from the University of California San Diego, a Masters of Public Administration from San Diego State University, and a Ph.D. from the University of Maryland

She has been at Westminster College since August 2020. She presented a lecture for future teachers, current teachers, and community leaders. The subject of the evening was: Learning With, Learning From Asian and Pacific Islander Americans in Utah School of Education.

The event was held in conjunction with the Filipino American History Month during October.

Filipino American History Month (FAHM) is celebrated in the United States during the month of October. In 1991, Filipino American National Historical Society (FANHS) board of trustees proposed the first annual Filipino American History Month to commence in October 1992.

October was chosen to commemorate the arrival of the first Filipinos who landed in what is now Morro Bay, California, on October 18, 1587. It is also the birth month of Filipino American labor leader Larry Itliong.

In California and Hawaii, where many Filipino Americans reside, Filipino American History Month is widely celebrated. Many Filipino American organizations in these states often initiate their own independent celebrations. 2006 was a pivotal year as it marked the centennial celebration of Filipino migration to the United States.

While some used the term Filipino American Heritage Month interchangeably with Filipino American History Month, FANHS cites that the month should be properly focused on "history" instead of "heritage." Whereas history includes the events, experiences, and lives of people and their impact on society, "heritage" is solely about cultural traditions handed down from the past. [Wikipedia]

Filipino American Event Information (Image is author's)

Dr. Castillo covered several topics such as Educational Equity and Inclusion, Curriculum (diversity, belonging, and justice), and what is included and what is excluded in the curriculum. She talked about the educational system and the students in the United States.

She read excerpts from her book, The Lived Experiences of Filipinx American Teachers in The U.S.

A panel discussion featured two local teachers who are of full or part Filipino heritage, Riego Castillo and Mario Reeves. They discussed their own life experiences as being Filipino and as teachers.

Those who attended the event learned a lot. They were treated to a Filipino dinner after the lecture and panel discussion were completed.