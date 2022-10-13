Hale Centre Theatre Is Soon Ending Its Showing of The Unsinkable Molly Brown

The theatre is in Sandy, Utah

Hale Centre Theatre is located in Sandy, Utah, at 9900 South Monroe Street. They are just off I-15 at Exit 293 or 295. Their box office hours are Monday through Saturday from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm. They have ample free parking at the site.

There may be multiple productions going on at the same time at the Hale Centre Theatre. They are currently showing the live theatre performance of The Unsinkable Molly Brown at the Young Living Centre Theatre.

The story is from the original book by Richard Morris with book and additional lyrics by Dick Scranlan. The music and lyrics are by Meredith Willson and adapted by Michel Rafter. Orchestrations are by Larry Hochman. The show is directed and choreographed by Dave Tinney.

This production was originally developed in the Colorado New Play Summit and produced at the Denver Center Theatre Company with Kent Thompson as Producing Artistic Director.

Other information on the production is available at the website.

The story of The Unsinkable Molly Brown is a fictionalized account of the life of Margaret Brown, who survived the 1912 sinking of the RMS Titanic.

The 1964 movie was a comedy film starring Debbie Reynolds. The screenplay was by Helen Deutsch. Debbie Reynolds was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Molly Brown.

The tomboy Molly Tobin was rescued from the Colorado River as an infant and raised by Seamus Tobin. She is determined to find a wealthy man to marry. She goes to Leadville, Colorado, where she is hired as a saloon singer by a person named Christmas Morgan. Johnny Brown is a miner in the area. He renovates his cabin and marries Molly. He sells his claim in a silver mine for $300,000.

The Browns and Seamus move into a mansion in Denver. Molly tries to improve her social status and become involved with the elite of the city, but they snub her.

She and Johnny go to Europe where they are embraced by royalty. They return to Denver with some new friends. Molly plans to introduce them to the people who had rejected her. She hosts a gala party which is ruined when Johnny's rough friends unexpectedly arrive.

Molly decides to return to Europe without Johnny. She falls for the charms of Prince Louis de Laniere, but she eventually decides that she prefers living with Johnny in Leadville. She realizes that someone else's feelings should be considered.

She sets sail for home aboard the RMS Titanic. She becomes a heroine when the ship sinks and she helps rescue many of her fellow passengers. Molly makes international headlines and is welcomed home by Johnny and the people in Denver.

The performances of this show are scheduled to end on October 18. Some shows are sold out, but there are some remaining tickets.

