Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country Skiing

Soldier Hollow Sign (Image is author's)

The beautiful area of Midway, Utah, in the Heber Valley is becoming a more popular place to live and is growing. Midway has much to offer in the way of outdoor activities in the summer and winter months. Soldier Hollow is in the town of Midway which is an easy drive from Salt Lake City and Utah County. It is close to Heber City and Park City.

Since hosting the Olympics, it has been developed as a cross-country skiing, tubing, and snowshoeing venue, while featuring mountain biking and golfing in the summer.

On May 1, 2016, the venue operation contract transferred from the Soldier Hollow Legacy Foundation to the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation, which owns and operates several Olympic and Paralympic legacy venues elsewhere in the state. [Wikipedia]

Soldier Hollow Wasatch State Park (Image is author's)

Soldier Hollow is part of the Wasatch State Park. It offers beautiful scenery as well as a popular golf course.

Soldier Hollow Club House (Image is author's)

The club house is an unusual structure which is a pretty part of the landscape.

Olympics Sign (Image is author's)

The Olympics sign is a reminder of how important Soldier Hollow was during the Winter Olympics which were held in Utah in 2002. The area is still being enjoyed year round by outdoor enthusiasts.