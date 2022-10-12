Suicide Is a Serious Issue Which May Deserve a Closer Look

There are so many people feeling desperate and depressed

A dark and dreary night (Image is author's)

Life is meant to be happy. That is what most people think and say. Life can be happy and satisfying, but there will always be problems and trials which appear. No one can escape this life without experiencing a certain amount of challenges. Some may be very serious and difficult. Most people can learn and grow with the problems which come their way.

Even if the sun usually shines brightly, dark and foreboding clouds may appear. Life can become difficult when the trials become too great. There will be dreary and dark nights which come.

Some people feel that their problems are too great so they may contemplate ending it all. Suicide has long been a problem in society, but it seems to be reaching epidemic proportions. It is something which can affect young and old alike although it seems to be affecting more of the younger generation.

Death is almost always a sad and painful time. It is hard for people to let their loved ones go even when they may have gotten old and are ready to leave. It can be especially difficult when someone decides to take his own life. Suicide is painful for all involved.

Children and teenagers may be suffering in silence if they have been bullied and ridiculed by their classmates and peers. They may not be confiding in anyone about the hurt they are feeling. When life becomes too difficult, they may do the unthinkable. They might feel that suicide is the only option they have to be relieved of the pain and hurt they are experiencing.

If people do reach out to someone and tell them about their trials, they are less likely to take the drastic measure of suicide. Some friend, family member, teacher, church leader, or counselor may help them to see the error of their thinking if they want to leave this life.

There may be no signs given that the person is in danger of harming himself or ending his life.

Young people have a lot to live for and can have a happy life, but they need to feel self-worth. They must feel that their lives have value to them and to others.

Mental Health America is an organization which provides help. They have a depression quiz at their website (www.mhanational.org) which people can take. The quiz has ten questions which are to be answered by 1) not at all, 2) several days, 3) more than half the days, or 4) nearly every day. The questions are:

1. Little interest or pleasure in doing things; 2. Feeling down, depressed, or hopeless; 3. Trouble falling or staying asleep, or sleeping too much; 4. Feeling tired or having little energy; 5. Poor appetite or overeating; 6. Feeling bad about yourself or that you are a failure or have let yourself or your family down; 7. Trouble concentrating on things, such as reading the newspaper or watching television; 8) Moving or speaking so slowly that other people could have noticed; 9) Thoughts that you would be better off dead or of hurting yourself; 10. If you checked off any problems, how difficult have these problems made it for you at work, home, or with other people?

People who take the above quiz may realize that they need help if those problems are evident and regular. It would be very important and helpful to talk with someone.

Mental health is a major concern in the world today. Many suicide cases are a result of mental health problems which might include depression, sadness, hopelessness, and despair. It might be possible to help someone by being more aware of others.

If you or someone you know are experiencing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, you are encouraged to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1–800–273-TALK (8255) or visit the website: www.suicidepreventionhotline.org.