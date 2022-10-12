Red Iguana Is a Very Popular Mexican Restaurant in Salt Lake City, Utah

They have three locations

Red Iguana Restaurant (Image is author's)

Mexican restaurants are very popular and plentiful in the Salt Lake Valley and throughout the United States. One of the most famous and popular in Salt Lake City is undoubtedly The Red Iguana Restaurant. They now have three locations.

There is a Red Iguana Restaurant at 736 West North Temple with another located at 866 West South Temple. Their hours at these locations are 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM from Sunday through Thursday and 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM on Fridays and Saturdays.

The third location is in the City Creek Center Mall at 28 South State Street. They are opened there at 11:00 AM until 7:00 P.M. on Monday through Saturday. They are closed on Sundays.

Red Iguana Restaurant Wall Hanging (Image is author's)

Ramon and Maria Cardenas started in the restaurant business over forty years ago. Ramon was born in San Luis Potosi. Maria, born in Chihuahua, Mexico, passed away in 2002. Together, they shared a passion for Mexican cuisine, and created recipes and dishes proudly served as delicious expressions of their cultural background.

The Red Iguana restaurant opened its doors in 1985 to resounding applause and numerous local and national awards. The Cardenas family has had the pleasure of serving its dedicated patrons in the Salt Lake Valley since 1965 with the Casa Grande and Red Iguana restaurants. Ramon and Maria created unique yet traditional Mexican recipes, now passed on to the Cardenas children. [From the website]

Red Iguana Food (Image is author's)

The food is delicious at the Red Iguana Restaurants, and the service is great.

The Red Iguana Restaurants have received numerous awards over the years. They have been inducted into the Salt Lake Magazine Restaurant Hall of Fame. They have been named as Salt Lake City Weekly's "Best Mexican" and have been rated as excellent by various outlets as well as "One of America's Top Restaurants" by Zagat's in various years.

[Reference: https://www.rediguana.com]