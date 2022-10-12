Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole Family

It is a good place for a family activity in Draper, Utah

Halloween Decoration Pumpkin (Image is author's)

Halloween is a fun time especially for children. Some families decorate their homes with elaborate decorations. They try to find fun activities for their children during this Fall season of which Halloween plays a major part.

One place which is offering special programs for Halloween is the popular entertainment attraction of the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium. It is easy to see from the freeway in Draper, Utah, where it provides an impressive sight. The address is: 12033 Lone Peak Parkway. Normal hours of operation are 10 am to 6 pm.

There are special dates and hours for the Halloween festivities at the Aquarium. Check the website for more information.

Halloween on the High Seas

Halloween On The High Seas Information Image from the website

The Halloween activities at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium will be held on select nights until October 31, 2022, from 7:00 to 10:00 PM. They started the program on September 30 this year.

There will be trick or treating starting on Thursday, October 27, and running through Halloween night. There will be a night of Cosplay for Conservation on Friday, October 28.

Tickets are on sale for the Halloween on the High Seas event. They are $14.95 for Adults and $11.95 for Seniors, Teens, Students, and Military. Children from 3 to 12 are $9.95 with children 2 and under being free. They are offering 20% off for the last three weekends from October 13-31.

There may be a member discount for active Loveland Living Planet Aquarium members.

This should be a fun event for families looking for a way to give their children a meaningful Halloween experience.

