BYU Is Holding Their Homecoming This Week in Provo, Utah

The campus will be buzzing with students and alumni celebrating

Brigham Young University Campus (Image is author's)

Brigham Young University (BYU) is a private university of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which is located in Provo, Utah, as known by the residents of Utah.

BYU has invited alumni back to the campus this week for their annual Homecoming celebrations. Activities have been planned for the week of October 11-15, 2022.

They had the lighting of the Y on the mountain above the BYU campus for all to see during the week. The hike up Y mountain to light the Y took place on Tuesday.

Y on the Mountain above BYU (Image is author's)

BYU alumni and current students are celebrating Homecoming 2022. They have a spirited week of activities planned on the BYU campus.

Noonday activities were held on Wednesday.

Alumni Achievement Award lectures are being held on Thursday.

Each college within BYU honors an outstanding member of the alumni. The 2022 honorees are:

Marriott School of Business -- Carine Clark

David O. McKay School of Education -- David Nielson

Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering -- Michelle Burnham

College of Family, Home, and Social Sciences -- Brent S. Crane

College of Fine Arts and Communications -- Kristen Applebee

College of Humanities -- David Elkington

J. Reuben Clark Law School -- Jill Marchant

College of Life Sciences -- Larry J. Echo Hawk

College of Nursing -- Marie Thorup Lewis

College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences -- Geremy Mustard, Donald Mustard

David M. Kennedy Center for International Studies -- Rebecca Van Uitert, Jason Howell

The big plans for Friday include baseball and softball games and a free fan jam which will include music, dancing, photo booths, and fun in the stadium parking lot.

Culminating the week of Homecoming will be the BYU / Arkansas football game on Saturday in the BYU stadium and a Ballroom Dance show in the evening.

Other activities are available as well. Check out the website for more information if interested.

[Reference website: https://homecoming.byu.edu/]