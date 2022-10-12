The Lion King Production Will Be Ending Its Salt Lake City Performances Soon

The show has been delighting audiences

Lion King Sign (Image is author's)

Many residents of Utah have been enjoying performances of The Lion King show since it started at the Eccles Theater on September 29. The last day for its run in Salt Lake City will be October 23, 2022.

There are tickets available for some of the remaining performances.

People who saw the 1994 Disney film, The Lion King, may have wondered how the animated movie with the story of a young lion prince could be made into a live theater play. People have been pleasantly surprised at how well the story has been performed by live actors. It has become a very popular and lively stage adaptation of the Academy Award winning movie.

The story is about Simba, who is a young lion prince living in the African Pride Lands. Simba has a wicked uncle named Scar, who takes the life of Simba's father, the King. Simba flees the Pride Lands for a time. He is able to find two good friends who accompany him. Simba eventually returns to the Pride Lands as an adult prince. He has a destiny to become the king.

Eccles Theater (Image is author's)

The George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Theater is located at 131 South Main Street in downtown Salt Lake City. The beautiful venue hosts many wonderful entertainment events throughout the year for the people of Utah.

The Lion King show runs for two hours and thirty minutes with one intermission. It is recommended for all ages of adults and children over the age of six.

It is an amazing show in which the actors are dressed as the animals as they perform. The music is outstanding. The tickets are a bit pricey unless special deals can be obtained.

[Reference: https://www.boxofficeticketsales.com/5025114/the-lion-king-tickets]



