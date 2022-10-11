Salt Lake City, UT

Mill Creek Canyon Is A Good Place To See Beautiful Autumn Leaves

S. F. Mori

It is close to downtown Salt Lake City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QeTt7_0iTyc31000
National Forest Sign(Image is author's)

Anyone who lives anywhere near Salt Lake City, Utah, can get to the nearby canyons and mountains quite easily to enjoy the colorful Autumn leaves. One of the closest places to downtown Salt Lake City is Millcreek Canyon. It is part of the Wasatch-Cache National Forest. The leaves are beautiful in this popular spot as they are everywhere in the Fall.

Millcreek Canyon is accessible from Wasatch Boulevard. Turning east at 3800 South will take people to the canyon. There may be many bicycles as well as cars on the road.
The entrance booth at the lower part of Millcreek Canyon has a sign which says that the fee is $5 per car. People drive through with the knowledge that they will pay when they leave the canyon. They do not accept cash but only take credit cards for the fee.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OznHC_0iTyc31000
Autumn leaves at Millcreek Canyon(Image is author's)

The leaves are colorful and beautiful. There are many spots where cars may turn off and park to take photos. Hiking is popular in the area. There are also many picnic areas as well as restrooms provided.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yaQ70_0iTyc31000
Millcreek Canyon Road and Leaves(Image is author's)

The entire mountainside is bright with the colors of Autumn. Many people enjoy the brilliant colors in close proximity to Salt Lake City. Some of the leaves are falling from the trees as the wind gently blows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4geugu_0iTyc31000
The end of the road at the top of Millcreek Canyon(Image is author's)

There is a large parking lot at the top of the canyon where people park to enjoy the scenery at the end of the road. They may park and stay in the area awhile to take in the views or turn around and start back down the hill.

Utah has many beautiful areas where the Autumn leaves have come out in all their glory. Being so close to Salt Lake City, Millcreek Canyon is a popular drive to take.

# Autumn leaves# colorful# beautiful# bright# canyon

I am a retired President/CEO of civil rights organizations. I have been a Mayor and California State Assemblyman as well as a College Instructor of Economics. I have also been an entrepreneur and international business consultant.

