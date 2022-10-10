Taylorsville, UT

The Judge Michael Kwan Lecture Series Featured Dr. Frank Wu As Its First Speaker

It was held at the Salt Lake Community College

Dr. Frank Wu Speaking(Image is author's)

Judge Michael W. Kwan was an American of Chinese descent. He was born and raised in California but moved to Utah after becoming a lawyer. He received a law degree from Whittier College School of Law and was certified in Chinese law by the East China University of Politics and Law in 1993.

His sister who also moved to Utah, is Utah State Representative Karen Kwan.

Taylorsville was home to the Kwan family for many years. Judge Kwan died at his home surrounded by his loving family on July 21, 2020, at the age of 58.
Judge Kwan had served in the Taylorsville Justice Court since 1998. He started one of the first DUI/Drug Courts in the nation in 1998. This program received the Governor’s Award for reducing drug and alcohol abuse and related crimes in 2008. His Domestic Violence Program was awarded the Peace on Earth Award from the Salt Lake Area Domestic Violence Advisory Council in 2002

He was proud of his Chinese heritage and was very active in the Asian American community in Utah and the United States. He served in many leadership positions, including as National President of OCA Asian Pacific Islander American Advocates. He was instrumental in gaining recognition for the Chinese railroad workers who helped build the railroad and bring the country together.

Judge Kwan is greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who were privileged to know him.

Judge Kwan presided over the Taylorsville Justice Court for 22 years. He served as pro tempore judge in the Third District Court from 1996 through 1998.

In addition to his duties as Judge for Taylorsville, Judge Kwan spent 20 years as an adjunct faculty, advisor, and mentor in Salt Lake Community College's Criminal Justice Program. The college started and held the 2022 Judge Michael Wei Kwan Lecture Series on Justice and Equality at the campus on October 7, 2022.

Judge Michael Kwan, a leader in the Asian American community(Image is author's)

The first featured speaker for the lecture series was Dr. Frank H. Wu, President of Queens College, who spoke on the subject: "Civil Rights After COVID."

Dr. Wu is of Chinese heritage and has been a law professor and author. He served as the William L. Prosser Distinguished Professor at the University of California Hastings Law School in San Francisco. He previously was Chancellor and Dean at Hastings.

He was the first Asian American professor to teach at the Howard Law School in Washington, D.C. as well as the first Asian American to serve as dean of the Wayne State University Law School in Detroit, Michigan. He was the youngest law school dean in the nation at that time.

Dr. Wu is the author of Yellow: Race in America Beyond Black and White. The book is widely used in law and civil rights courses. He received a $95,000 grant issued by the federal Civil Liberties and Public Education Fund, to co-author Race, Rights and Reparation: Law and the Japanese Internment. He is a regular contributor to many publications and media outlets.

The Judge Michael W. Kwan Lecture Series on Justice and Equality will be a way to teach students and the public about the work of Judge Kwan and to carry on his legacy.

[Reference: Wikipedia; ABC4 TV]

I am a retired President/CEO of civil rights organizations.

