City Creek Canyon in Salt Lake City Is A Beautiful Area

It is a place to enjoy nature close to downtown Salt Lake City

City Creek Canyon (Image is author's)

City Creek Canyon provides high quality drinking water for Salt Lake City in addition to being a nice area for recreation and enjoying nature.

The Salt Lake City council adopted The City Creek Canyon Master Plan in 1985. That led to the designation of that area as a Nature Preserve which was annexed to the City. The City Creek Water Treatment Plant is close to the entrance of the City Creek Canyon. The area above the water treatment facility is a Protected Watershed.

The access to City Creek Canyon by car is from "B" Street and 11th Avenue to Bonneville Boulevard. That is a one-way street which comes out above the State Capitol. There is a road part way down the street which is Canyon Road. Cars may turn right on Canyon Road and stop at the Canyon Gate House.

Vehicles are allowed to enter on even calendar days during the summer months from Memorial Day in May to the last even day in September. Motorized traffic is not allowed on odd calendar days. The entrance fee for cars is $3 cash. Bicycles are allowed on odd calendar days during the summer season.

City Creek (Image is author's)

The canyon is open from 8:30 am to 10:00 pm. Cars are not allowed in the canyon after 8:00 pm. No cars are allowed up the canyon after 6:30 pm on holidays. The canyon closes at 8:00 pm on holidays. The area is closed on some holidays.

City Creek Canyon (Image is author's)

City Creek Canyon is open to bicycles every day of the week from October 1 until Memorial Day, except during the rifle deer hunt for the area. During the winter season, the canyon is closed to private vehicles. Pedestrians, including joggers, walkers, and strollers may use the canyon.

Picnic Area at City Creek Canyon (Image is author's)

There are many beautiful areas to explore at the City Creek Canyon. There are also picnic areas which may be reserved for groups.

