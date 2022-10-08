Indigenous People's Art Market Will Sell Items In Salt Lake City

On October 8 and 9, 2022

Native American Costume (Image is author's)

Native Americans (Indigenous people in the United States) have very beautiful costumes, arts, and jewelry. They make many items and have some for sale this weekend in Salt Lake City.

The 2022 Indigenous Art Market will be held at the Natural History Museum of Utah (NHMU), which is at the Rio Tinto Center of the University of Utah. The address is 301 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City.

The Art Market will be held on Saturday, October 8, and on Sunday, October 9, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm each day.

The website indicates:

Offering a wide variety of mediums--including pottery, sculpture, painting, photography, jewelry, kachinas, and more--the annual Indigenous Art Market at NHMU brings the very best of Native American art to Salt Lake City for you to browse and shop.

Meet more than 35 artists, support their work, and learn about traditions upheld by their art. Cultural presentations by indigenous community partners and an ethnography collections showcase will also be featured during each day of the market.

Museum admission required. All proceeds from sales go directly to artists.

There will be jewelry from artists who are members of the Kewa Pueblo/Santa Domingo, Navajo, Laguna, and Zuni. Textiles will be from artists who are Navajo. Pottery will be from artists who are Zuni and Navajo, Kickapoo, and Ute. There will also be various Paintings, Photography, Sculpture, Leather, and Beadwork from the Choclaw Nation of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Cherokee, and Hopi/Navajo.

The Art Market will also have hourly short dance performances, short talks in the community room, a collections showcase, and a demonstration by Jessica Wiarda, Hopi Artist in Residence. There will also be hands-on activities for children and families. Robb "Little Owl" Martin will be playing flute music throughout the Museum during the Art Market.

NHMU has hosted an annual indigenous Art Market since 2013. It features some of the most talented Native American artists in the country. More than twenty-five tribes have been participants over the years.

Anyone interested in the Native American culture is welcome to join in the Art Market where many wonderful products will be for sale. It is also a good way to learn about diversity and culture.

[Reference website: https://www.nhmu.utah.edu]