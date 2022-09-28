Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake City

Pho Tay Ho is a place for tasty pho

Pho Noodle Dish Image is author's

Vietnamese noodle dishes or pho have become very popular among people who like to dine out on Asian food. There are many pho restaurants throughout the United States, including in the Salt Lake Valley of Utah.

Although Pho is a favorite throughout the year, the cooler Fall weather is a good time to enjoy the noodles in their hot and tasty broth.

Phở or pho is a Vietnamese soup dish consisting of broth, rice noodles (bánh phở), herbs, and meat (usually beef) (phở bò), sometimes chicken (phở gà). Pho is a popular food in Vietnam where it is served in households, street stalls and restaurants countrywide. Pho is considered Vietnam's national dish. Pho originated in the early 20th century in northern Vietnam, and was popularized throughout the world by refugees after the Vietnam War. Because pho's origins are poorly documented, there is disagreement over the cultural influences that led to its development in Vietnam, as well as the etymology of the name. The Hanoi (northern) and Saigon (southern) styles of pho differ by noodle width, sweetness of broth, and choice of herbs. [Wikipedia]

Pho Tay Ho Restaurant (Image is author's)

Pho Tay Ho is a pho restaurant in a house located at 1765 South Main Street in Salt Lake City.

The restaurant was originally opened in 1995 on the first floor of an apartment complex in Salt Lake City. The rental agreement ended in 2008 so the restaurant closed for a year until a new location was secured in the house on Main Street. The owner is a refugee from Vietnam who does the cooking.

They are open for lunch from 11 am to 3 pm and for dinner from 5 pm to 7 pm on most days. The restaurant is closed on Mondays.

Pho Tay Ho has received various awards for their excellent food.

[Website: www:photayho.com]