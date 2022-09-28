Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is Located in Downtown Salt Lake City

Good food and a pleasant atmosphere are available

Sapa Bar and Grill Patio (Image is author's)

While indoor seating is available at the Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill, the outdoor patio is very pleasant and comfortable during good weather.

Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is located at 722 South State Street in downtown Salt Lake City. The restaurant has become a popular place for dining out on Asian food. Their various types of sushi rolls are favorites of the patrons.

Crispy Shrimp Sushi Roll (Image is author's)

Sapa Sushi Bar and Asian Grill is a hip spot in downtown, offering toothsome sushi bites and pan-Asian delights in a charming setting. The sushi outpost gets its name from a tiny Vietnamese town, which is popular for myriad cuisines and cultures. Akin to its namesake city, Sapa Sushi Bar presents an expansive menu of pan-Asian dishes like sashimi, sushi, firecracker calamari and Thai-type drunken noodles. In Sapa's verdant garden, diners get to devour traditional [Asian] eats in time-honored Vietnamese tea houses sourced from Vietnam. [From the website: www.sapabarandgrill.com]

Hamachi Fish Dinner (Image is author's)

The food is presented artistically and beautifully. There are fish dishes as well as beef and other choices. The vegetables are delicious as well.

Short Ribs Dinner (Image is author's)

Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is open for lunch from 11 am to 3 pm on Mondays through Fridays. They are open for dinner on Mondays through Fridays from 5 pm to 9 pm except closing Fridays at 10 pm. They are open only for dinner on Saturdays from 5 pm to 10 pm, and they are closed on Sundays.

The restaurant facilities are available for weddings, special events, and various types of celebrations.

The food and service are very good with a wide variety of menu choices. Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is a good place for lunch or dinner for people who enjoy Asian flavors in food.