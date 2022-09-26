Salt Lake City, UT

Utah Graphic Artist Honored With A Legacy Award As A Distinguished U of U Alumnus

S. F. Mori

Ted Nagata was recognized by the College of Fine Arts

Sign at the CFA Gala(Image is author's)

Long time resident of Salt Lake City and well-known graphic artist, Ted Nagata was honored by the University of Utah College of Fine Arts (CFA) with their Legacy Award.

The annual CFA Gala was held on September 21, 2022, at Kingsbury Hall on the President's Circle of the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City. Three outstanding alumni from the CFA received awards. Friends and family members of the honorees as well as CFA faculty and students along with supporters of the CFA community gathered for the program and reception.

Ted Nagata has been a resident of the State of Utah for many years. He is an American of Japanese descent who was born in Santa Monica, California, in 1935. The family moved to Berkeley, California, in 1940. Ted was a young boy when his family was forced to leave their home in California at the start of World War II. Japanese Americans were removed from the West Coast of the United States and placed in American concentration camps.
The Nagata Family was sent to the Topaz Concentration Camp near Delta, Utah, as were most Americans and immigrants of Japanese heritage from the San Francisco/Bay Area. Ted and his family lived at Topaz for three and a half years. After the war ended, they moved to Salt Lake City.
The camp experience was very difficult for Ted's mother. Ted and his sister spent a year at St. Ann's orphanage in Salt Lake City after the camp experience. Then they returned home. Ted later graduated from West High School and then started college at the University of Utah.

Ted was good at art and became part of the College of Fine Arts at the University of Utah. He graduated with a Bachelors degree in Graphic Design. He has been told that he was the first person to earn a Masters Degree in Graphic Design from The University of Utah.

He has had a long and storied career as a graphic designer. He designed logos and other materials for many local businesses and government agencies, including Snowbird Ski Resort, Gastronomy's Restaurants, and Salt Lake County.

Active in the Japanese American community for years, Ted has held leadership positions in various organizations, including the Salt Lake Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League/JACL. He wrote and produced a book titled Japanese in Utah which covers many of the early Japanese families who settled in Utah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AZtAW_0iAkhfxJ00
Ted Nagata Speaking at The U of U(Image is author's)

Ted and his wife Yeiko have lived in the Capitol Hill area of Salt Lake City for many years in various homes which Ted designed. They have two daughters, Stephanie (Stan Nakamura) and Susan (Charlie Brown). They have several grandchildren. Their family was with them as Ted received this honor.

There were two other University of Utah alumni honored at the CFA Gala with Distinguished Alumni Awards. Larry R. Smith, who has been a choir director at Bountiful High School for many years, received the Arts Educator Award. Ashley Bryant Miller, who is a successful actress now living with her family in Brooklyn, New York, received the Horizon Award.

[Information from the program for the CFA Gala 2022]

