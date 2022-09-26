Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"

This is a good place to enjoy live theatre

Hale Center Theatre (Image is author's)

An excellent place to see live entertainment in the Salt Lake County area is The Hale Center Theatre located in Sandy, Utah, at 9900 Monroe Street. The beautiful venue often has several opportunities for entertainment going on at the same time in various theatres and outdoors.

They have talented actors featured in Broadway musicals and plays of all types.

Currently playing at one of the theatres within The Hale Center Theatre is a fun show called "Lucky Stiff." It started on September 12 and will run through November 19, 2022.

The website has this description of the show:

Hilarious Musical Farce! Combine an English shoe salesman, mistaken identities, six million bucks in diamonds and an unlucky, dead uncle Tony in a wheelchair and you have a riotously funny evening of autumn entertainment! Add all of Hale Center Threatre’s genius staging and Voila! … a comedic adventure to die for! By the brilliant Tony Award winning team of Ahrens and Flaherty (who also penned Ragtime and Seussical). Don’t miss this!

Tickets for "Lucky Stiff" are $47 to $54 for adults with youth (5-17) tickets are $25 to $32. Children under five years old are not permitted for this show.

Many talented local actors and actresses are entertaining regularly at The Hale Center Theatre.

Gift certificates are available which may be applied to any performance.

Mountain America Credit Union is the Season Sponsor for The Hale Center Theatre.

The Hale Center Theatre is a beautiful venue with free parking available adjacent to the facility. It is a good place to enjoy a wonderful evening of live theatre.



