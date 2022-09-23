Brigham Young University (BYU) Held Its World Of Dance Program On Campus

It will be the last in that venue after fifty-four years

BYU World of Dance Program (Image is author's)

A Welcome Message by Curt Holman, Chair of the BYU Department of Dance, was written in the Dance Program Booklet for the 2022 BYU World of Dance Performance. He explained about the dance program.

This annual World of Dance showcases the talents of the premier performing dance companies at BYU,

The four performances were held on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, September 15-17, 2022.

The BYU Department of Dance has been holding this annual show at the de Jong Concert Hall in the Harris Fine Arts Building for fifty-four years. This is to be the last performance of the show at that historic location.

Performances were presented by the talented dancers at BYU, including from these premier dance groups:

The Ballroom Dance Company

Contemporary Dance Theatre

International Folk Dance Ensemble

Living Legends

Theatre Ballet

Young Ambassadors

There was a large variety of dancing and singing performances by the young students at BYU.

Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah (Image is author's)

With 4,000 students enrolled in the dance program at BYU, these students are the cream fo the crop. They put on excellent performances which were enjoyed by the audiences.

The BYU dance program booklet contained these words from Curt Holman:

For 54 years World of Dance has been performed in the de Jong Concert Hall. This year will be the last time this production will be performed in the Harris Fine Arts Center. The year 2025 will bring the opening of a new BYU arts building where World of Dance will call its home. Until then, watch for World of Dance 2023 and 2024 to be performed at a local guest venue.

It is the end of an era for the BYU Dance program, but the talented dance students at BYU will continue to perform and showcase their talents.

[Reference: BYU World of Dance 2022 Program Booklet]