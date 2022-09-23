California Burgers And Deli Is Located Near Downtown Salt Lake City

It is not far from West High School

California Burgers and Deli (Image is author's)

Hamburgers and sandwiches are popular food items for casual dining with adults and children There is a restaurant which serves a good variety of such foods and more at a location on the west side of Salt Lake City in the vicinity of West High School.

The California Burgers and Deli Restaurant is located at 306 North on 300 West. It is not far from the Utah State Capitol.

The restaurant has dine in or take out services and has a convenient drive through where people are able to pull up in their cars and order food to take home or eat at a nearby park.

They are open from Monday through Friday from 7 am to 9 pm. They open on Saturdays at 8 am and close at 9 pm. They are not open on Sundays.

The extensive menu they offer has items such as: Combo Meals, Bowls, Sandwiches, Burgers, Salads, Gyros, Kids' Meals, Breakfast Burritos, Side Orders, Drinks, and Shakes. There is a wide variety of choices in each category of the food items.

They have some ethnic flavors and dishes, including Teriyaki Chicken and Bulgogi Burgers. They also have Veggie Burgers and Patty Melt Sandwiches.

Some of their most popular dishes are: Bulgogi Burgers, Breakfast Burritos, Pastrami Burgers, and Bacon Cheeseburgers. They serve up crisp French Fries and Onion Rings with many of the Burgers and Sandwiches.

California Burgers and Deli is a family friendly restaurant where people go to the counter to order their food. It is casual dining in a nice atmosphere.

