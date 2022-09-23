The University of Utah College of Fine Arts Honored Outstanding Alumni

The event was held at Kingsbury Hall

Welcome Sign For the CFA Gala (Image is author's)

The University of Utah College of Fine Arts (CFA) held their annual CFA Gala on September 21, 2022, at Kingsbury Hall on the University of Utah campus. Three outstanding alumni of the University of Utah CFA were presented with awards as distinguished alumni.

CFA Gala Sign (Image is author's)

The theme for the event which included a program and receptions was IGNITE.

The three awardees were:

Larry R. Smith, choir director and teacher at Bountiful High School, received the Art Educator Award.

Ashley Bryant Miller, a successful actress now living with her family in Brooklyn, New York, received the Horizon Award.

Ted Nagata, a well-known graphic artist from Salt Lake City, received the Legacy Award.

The welcome was given by Emcee, Sarah Shippobothem, who is a Professor in the CFA at the University of Utah. Remarks were given by John W. Scheib, Associate Vice President for the Arts and Dean of the College of Fine Arts at the University.

The emcee held an interview with a scholarship student, Kristin Henriquez, who represented all students who have received financial aid in the form of scholarships.

Talented University of Utah CFA students performed on the program. "XIV. Finale (E.D.J.) was presented by the University of Utah Philharmonia. Ballet dancers performed "Les Sylphides" staged by Maggie Wright Tesch.

Video presentations were shown which featured students from the Art and Art History, Theatre, and Film and Media Arts areas of the CFA. Students talked about "Spiritual Geographies," and the making of the production of "The Old Man And The Old Moon." A film with the title, "Good Luck Kitty" was shown. It was directed by Yein Ji.

The three award recipients were on hand to accept the awards and speak to the audience. They expressed gratitude to the CFA for the honor and for the education they received from the CFA at the University of Utah.

[Reference: Program of the 2022 University of Utah CFA Gala Event]