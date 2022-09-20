Chipotle Mexican Grill Is A Fast Casual Restaurant

S. F. Mori

McDonald's was a major investor

Chipotle Mexican Grill Restaurant(Image is author's)

Mexican food has long been a favorite of many people living in the United States. With Mexico being on the southern border, Mexican restaurants have been plentiful throughout the United States.

One Mexican restaurant chain is Chipotle Mexican Grill. They have restaurants also in the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, and France. They specialize in bowls, tacos, and burritos. Customers go to the counter and order the ingredients they desire. The food dishes are made to order in front of the customer.

The name Chipotle comes from the name for a smoked and dried jalapeno chili pepper.

The first Chipotle restaurants were in Colorado and were founded by Steve Ellis on July 13, 1993. McDonald's Corporation was a major investor in 1998 but divested itself from Chipotle in 2006. By that time, the Chipotle chain had over 500 locations. They now have more than 2,000.

The corporate headquarters moved from Denver to Newport Beach, California, in May 2018. Ells broke ties with the company in March 2020 by resigning as its chairman and from its board of directors.

Chipotle was ranked eighth in a list of fastest growing restaurant chains in 2009. It was based on increases in U.S. sales over the past year. Chipotle ranked third in 2010. They were ranked as the best Mexican fast-food chain in 2011 by Consumer Reports. Hundreds of thousands of customers are said to be served each day by Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants.

The downtown Salt Lake City location of Chipotle is at 734 East 400 South. They are open each day from 10:45 am and close at 10 pm. They have dine in and take out services.

