Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic Views

Going over the mountain to Midway or Heber

Guardsman Pass (Image is author's)

For people going from the Salt Lake Valley to Midway, Heber, or the Park City area, an alternative route to take may be Guardsman Pass. It is a scenic drive over the mountain from the Brighton ski area in Big Cottonwood Canyon and coming out at the town of Midway.

Guardsman Pass is a high mountain pass in the Wasatch Mountains of Utah. The pass is located on the boundaries of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest (specifically the portion known as the Wasatch National Forest to the west, and the Bonanza Flats backcountry area to the east.

It is located just south of Tri-County Peak, where Summit, Wasatch, and Salt Lake counties meet, and also provides summer hiking and winter snowmobiling access to Clayton Peak at the top of Brighton ski area. It is also a trailhead for other trails in the areas, though some are moving due to the lack of space for parking and the limited sight distance for vehicles pulling out onto the roadway. [Information from Wikipedia]

Rocks along Guardsman Pass (Image is author's)

Driving on Guardsman Pass is an easy drive in the Spring, Summer, or Fall with the road being in very good condition.

Mountain along Guardsman Pass (Image is author's)

The scenery through the mountain is beautiful with the blue sky in the background and the mountains, evergreen trees, and rocks creating a pleasant and picturesque drive.

Road to Midway (Image is author's)

Completing the trip over the mountain ends up at the small town of Midway. It is a place where many people had cabins in the past, but the town is growing as people are deciding to move there on a permanent basis. Many retirees from other states are making that area their home.

Midway has golf courses and other amenities for tourists and visitors to the area.

Guardsman Pass is a nice drive from Salt Lake City to Midway and the Heber Valley of Utah.