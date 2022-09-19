If You Want to Eat at a Popular Thai Food Restaurant In Salt Lake City, Try Sawadee

It is a good place for dining

Sawadee Restaurant (Image is author's)

For people who enjoy going out to eat and like Thai food, a good restaurant is Sawadee Thai Restaurant in downtown Salt Lake City. They serve a wide variety of authentic Thai cuisine.

According to their website:

"Our chefs will treat your taste buds to the finest in Thai cooking. Of our cooking, City Weekly Magazine praised Sawadee's cooking as "The most authentic Thai eating experience in Utah."

The Deseret News said of Sawadee's cooking, "I suggest it heartily for seasoned Thai lovers and newbies alike."

Coconut Soup (Image is author's)

Sawadee has a very extensive menu with a large variety of choices. The various categories are: Appetizers, Thai Salads, Thai Soups, Thai BBQ, Thai Noodles and Rice Dishes, Fish Dishes, Thai Stir Fried, Thai Curry, and Chef's Special Menu. There are many selections in each category. There are also Beverages and Side Dishes as well as Desserts.

The Sawadee Restaurant is located at 754 East South Temple in Salt Lake City. They are open on Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 3 pm and from 5 pm to 9 pm. They are open on Fridays from 11 am to 3 pm and from 5 pm to 9:30 pm. Their Saturday hours are from 12 noon to 9:30 pm. They are closed on Sundays.

Sawadee has received a number of awards, including Best of Utah awards for the years 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2021.

It is a popular restaurant in Salt Lake City for Thai food. It has something for everybody with many choices.

[Website: https://www.sawadeethaiutah.com]