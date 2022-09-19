The Utah State Capitol is a Beautiful Building at any Time of Day

It is a historic landmark

Front of the Utah State Capitol (Image is author's)

A good landmark building to visit and to take children to in order to learn about history is the Utah State Capitol at the top of State Street in Salt Lake City. It is open most days for visitors to enter and roam the halls. There is much to see there.

The Utah State Capitol and Salt Lake Valley (Image is author's)

The early Utah Territory and the early days of the State of Utah saw the government being operated in borrowed buildings. Salt Lake City donated twenty acres of land in 1888 to the Utah Territory for a Capitol Building. The area had been known as Arsenal Hill due to its previous use as storage for private munitions.

The state legislature approved a Capitol Commission in 1909 to oversee the design and construction of a State Capitol. They had set a budget of $2.5 million but had trouble with financing. Then in 1911, the state received nearly $800,000 in inheritance taxes from the estate of the President of Union Pacific Railroad, E. H. Harriman. The legislature then had a $1 million bond which helped the project begin.

Utah architect Richard K.A. Kletting won the bidding with his final building and landscape plans. The construction on the Capitol began in 1912 and was completed in 1916.

Extensive renovations were done on the Capitol from 2004 to 2008.

The Capitol building has two active legislative chambers, a ceremonial Supreme Court Chamber, and offices of top state officials. The Capitol Hill Complex includes Senate, House, and State Office Buildings.

The inside of the Capitol houses a variety of original artwork, treasured artifacts, and various historical monuments which tell much of the history of Utah. Temporary exhibits of various kinds are also regularly on display for the public to enjoy.

The beautiful grounds of the Capitol are visited often by tourists and locals, including people wanting to take photos of the building and grounds.

Utah State Capitol and Cherry Blossoms (Image is author's)

The Capitol grounds are especially beautiful during the early Spring when the cherry blossoms bloom. The cherry trees now surround the entire Capitol Complex.

Sunset at the Utah State Capitol (Image is author's)

The Utah State Capitol and grounds are a nice place to visit at any time of the day. The sunrise may be seen to the East in the early morning hours. It is a beautiful area throughout the daylight hours. Then at night, there are spectacular sunsets to the West of the Capitol.

[Reference: https://utahstatecapitol.utah.gov]