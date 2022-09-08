Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South Jordan

The event celebrated the Chinese culture

Daybreak is a community in South Jordan, Utah. It began construction in 2004 and is a desirable place to live in the south end of Salt Lake County. The beautiful homes in the area provide a wonderful community atmosphere. The people at Daybreak regularly host events for their residents and others. There is a lake in the area which adds beauty as well as being a place for gatherings.

Dragon boat racers (Image is author's)

A dragon boat race was held at Daybreak on August 27, 2022. It had the races going on throughout the day with children's activities and various other events. It was an occasion to celebrate and highlight the Chinese culture. They had tents set up with food for purchase, entertainment, games, and cultural performances. It was a fun event for the participants.

The short course for the dragon boat races within the lake was intended for novice racers. The forty foot boats were manned by racers from different groups. People in the community who were interested in putting together teams of sixteen to twenty persons were invited to participate.

The lake at Daybreak (Image is author's)

A portion of the race team fees were intended for The Refugee and Immigrant Center - Asian Association of Utah charity to support their ongoing programs.

Dragon boat racers (Image is author's)

The Dragon Boat Festival is a traditional Chinese holiday and is celebrated in many different countries. It is now said that the winning team in the races will have good luck and a happy life during the following year.

Dragon Boat Festivities at Daybreak (Image is author's)

The Dragon Boat Festival at Daybreak was the second annual. It is expected to be a yearly tradition for the community to celebrate the Chinese culture as well as to have fun.