The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home Arena

They will put on a concert in September

Vivint Smart Home Arena (Image is author's)

When the Utah Jazz NBA team is not playing games at the Vivint Smart Home Arena, there are often concerts scheduled for the venue in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah. It is located at 315 West South Temple. Jazz fans regularly enjoy basketball games there. Concert goers also enjoy the large arena for performances by artists.

The musical duo of Twenty One Pilots will perform at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. The lead vocalist is Tyler Joseph with drummer Josh Dun. The group was formed in 2009 initially as a band when it had Nick Thomas and Chris Salih with Joseph. The other two left the group in 2011. The lineup of Twenty One Pilots now consists of Joseph and Dun.

They are known for several singles. They received a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards for their single, "Stressed Out."

The band released independently two albums in 2009 and 2011 and were signed with the record label, Fueled By Ramen in 2012.

They released Vessel in 2013 which became the second album in history which had every track receiving at least a gold certificate. They are the first band in history to see every song on two albums earn gold or platinum awards.

Among other honors, the duo has had ten No. 1 songs on the Alternative Songs chart.

They will be putting on concerts during September in Missouri, Texas, Arizona, California, Oregon, and Washington in addition to Utah.

They will perform at the Vivint Smart Home Arena to delight crowds of fans from the Salt Lake City area.

[Reference: Wikipedia, www.vivintarena.ticketsoffice.org]