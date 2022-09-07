The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek Center

In a pleasant setting in Salt Lake City, Utah

The Cheesecake Factory (Image is author's)

As part of the City Creek Center in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, The Cheesecake Factory restaurant is a popular place to dine out. The atmosphere of the area is inviting, and the restaurant is convenient. It has an extensive menu with all types of food choices besides the signature dessert of delicious cheesecakes.

The Cheesecake Factory has a long history in the United States. A woman named Evelyn Overton found a recipe in her local Detroit newspaper in the 1940s. It inspired her to create the "Original" cheesecake. People loved her recipe so much that she decided to open a small bakery. She closed her business eventually to focus on raising her two children. She moved her baking equipment to a kitchen in her basement so she could continue to sell cheesecakes to some of the best restaurants in her town.

Evelyn and her husband moved to Los Angeles in 1972 to try one last time to have their own business. They used their savings to open The Cheesecake Factory Bakery. They sold cheesecakes to restaurants throughout the Los Angeles area.

Their son David opened a restaurant in Beverly Hills in 1978. He wanted to showcase his mother's cheesecakes. He thought that a restaurant with an extensive dessert menu would be a hit, and he was right. There was a line out the door on their opening day. Forty years later, the customers are still coming.

Cheesecake Factory Sign (Image is author's)

The Salt Lake City downtown location of The Cheesecake Factory is at 65 South Regent Street. There is free parking at the City Creek Center for two hours.

A Korean Chicken Entree (Image is author's)

The Cheesecake Factory does not just serve desserts. They have a very extensive menu of several pages of choices and many varieties of food.

Cheese flatbread pizza (Image is author's)

Of course, customers are advised to save room for a piece of their cheesecake. There are several varieties from which to choose.

[Reference: https://www.thecheesecakefactory.com]