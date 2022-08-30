The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food Trucks

In the Holladay area of Salt Lake City

Food Truck Park (Image is author's)

There is a fun place to visit for dinner in Holladay, Utah. It is the SOHO Food Park located at 4747 Holladay Boulevard in the Salt Lake City area. They are open during the Summer months on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM.

It is a chance to have restaurant quality food which is prepared and served from a food truck. These are small business owners who are cooking food and serving it to the public. The SOHO Food Park has various food trucks which are there on a rotating basis. There are generally around six trucks available on any given evening that they are open for business.

Food truck (Image is author's)

It is a festive atmosphere where good food is served. There are tables where people may enjoy sitting in the cool evening air or they may take the food home.

The SOHO Food Park is a family friendly area where dogs are also welcome.

One of their biggest challenges is knowing how much food to prepare for the day. They have to contend with the weather as well and not knowing what type of crowd they might get on a given day. Sometimes it is very crowded, and the lines are long.

Many of the food truck owners are able to do catering for special events such as parties, meetings, weddings, family reunions, or almost any type of gathering.

Some of the food trucks which sell their food at the Soho Food Park specialize in:

Pizza, Mexican, Tacos, Asian, Thai, Sandwiches, BBQ, Hawaiian, Corn Dogs, Shaved Ice, and Desserts. They do include Vegetarian, Vegan, and Gluten Free.

Groups may reserve space at the SOHO Food Park and have special trucks available on those evenings such as Tuesday when the trucks are not scheduled regularly.

[Reference: https://sohofoodpark.com/]