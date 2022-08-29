South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on Saturdays

Most people enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables

Fresh tomatoes from the garden (Image is author's)

Being able to eat fresh fruits and vegetables is one of the favorite parts about the Summer and Fall seasons for many people. Growing their own tomatoes or other produce is a treat. That is not possible for much of the population. That is a reason why Farmers Markets are very popular during the Summer months and into the Fall.

There are many opportunities to visit various Farmers Markets throughout the Salt Lake Valley in Utah. On most Saturdays, there are Farmers Markets held in various locations which sell a variety of fresh produce along with other items to the public.

South Jordan Farmers Market Flyer (Image from FB post)

A Farmers Market is held each Saturday from August through October by South Jordan City. south of Salt Lake City. The hours are from 8:00 AM until 1:00 PM. The location is at 1600 West Towne Center Drive (10610 South).

There are many farmers and vendors who attend to sell their wares. Crafts are also featured.

Since the produce sold at Farmers Markets is generally fresh and could have been picked the day that it is being sold, many people do not mind paying a little more for the same items which are sold in grocery stores. They also may like the fact that they are supporting local farmers as they are trying to make a living and serve the public.

South Jordan City is a family friendly area of the Salt Lake Valley. Visiting the website below, one can find the various events and activities which are taking place in South Jordan City.

[Reference: https://www.sjc.utah.gov/557/South-Jordan-Farmers-Market]