Five Guys Restaurants Serve Good Hamburgers And More

They are now in Utah as well

Five Guys Restaurant (Image is author's)

A good restaurant for people who like hamburgers is Five Guys. It was founded in 1986 by Janie and Jerry Murrell. The couple had four sons at the time, Jim, Matt, Chad, and Ben. The boys and their father made up the Five Guys. They had a fifth son two years later and named him Tyler. The five sons are the current "Five Guys," with all of them involved in the business.

Matt and Jim travel around to visit all the stores. Chad oversees training for the restaurants, and Ben selects the franchisees. Tyler runs the bakery. The first store was at the Westmont Shopping Center in Arlington, Virginia. Some of the earliest stores have closed, but others have been added.

After having five locations in Virginia, they decided to offer franchises to Five Guys. They began franchising in 2003 in Virginia and Maryland. They had over 300 units by the end of 2004. They have expanded across the United States and now have over 1,000 locations throughout many parts of the world.

The company has several affiliated companies. Their headquarters are in Lorton, Virginia.

Some items on the menu besides hamburgers are: kosher style hot dogs, grilled cheese, BLT, and vegetable sandwiches. Their hamburgers come in two sizes: regular which has two patties and little which has one patty. Customers may select from different toppings to customize their sandwiches.

Five Guys has received numerous awards over the years in the Washington, D.C. area. After they franchised, they also received awards in other areas.

People who have lived in the Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. are likely to be familiar with Five Guys. They now have locations throughout the United States, including in Utah where there are over a dozen of their restaurants including several in the Salt Lake County area.

[Reference: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Five_Guys, www.fiveguys.com]