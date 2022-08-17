City Creek Center In Salt Lake City Has A Nice Food Court

It is spacious and surrounded by beautiful scenery

The Food Court at City Creek Center (Image is author's)

City Creek Center in downtown Salt Lake City is a good place for eating as well as for shopping. There are a number of restaurants in the area along with a food court. The eating area at the food court is spacious with ample seating for people eating alone or in large groups.

Looking to the outdoor area of the City Creek Center through the large windows at the food court, one can see various shops. The actual City Creek runs down through the mall with some parts of it being outdoors and some parts inside the enclosed areas of the mall.

Outside of the food court (Image is author's)

There is a waterfall just outside the window. People sometimes sit on the rocks next to the waterfall as they eat their food or just visit.

A waterfall outside the window (Image is author's)

People are often relaxing in the mall while watching and listening to the water flow. It is a peaceful place for shoppers and diners to enjoy. Some people go there to sit and relax in the pleasant atmosphere. It is a place to "people watch" as well. Families with small children as well as older adults enjoy the area which is a safe location.

One of the Food Court restaurants (Image is author's)

There are many restaurants located at the City Creek Center. It is a good place to go for food and enjoyment. There are restaurants throughout the center with some in the food court.

Some of the food businesses at City Creek Center are: Blue Lemon, Bocata, Brio Italian Grille, Cafe Rio, Chick-fil-A, Costa Vida, Fernwood Candy, Great Steak and Potato, J. Dawgs, Jeeve's Greek Cafe, Johnny Rockets, Kneaders' Bakery, McDonald's, Nordstrom Cafe, Nordstrom Grille, Osaka Japan, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Roxberry Juice Company, Sbarro, Subway, Taste of Red Iguana, The Capital Grille, The Cheesecake Factory, Uncle Sharkii's Poki Bar, Vitality Bowls, and Zeppe's Ice and Frozen Custard.

There is a parking lot at City Creek Center which offers free parking for the first two hours. It is a place where you can find all types of food.

