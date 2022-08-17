Pho Saigon Noodle House Restaurant

Their location is in Murray, Utah

Saigon Noodle House (Image is author's)

Located in the heart of downtown Murray, Utah, is a Vietnamese restaurant with the name of Pho Saigon Noodle House. They are at 4907 South State Street. They serve traditional Vietnamese food including the popular pho noodle dish.

There is also another location of Pho Saigon Noodle House at 2222 West 3500 South.

Some Vietnamese restaurants have been in the United States for decades. The pho restaurants have been very popular in more recent years. It seems they have popped up everywhere in the country

Pho Saigon Noodle House Inside (Image is author's)

The Pho Saigon Noodle House in Murray is roomy and clean. The food was good, and the staff were nice.

Pho Noodles (Image is author's)

Pho is a traditional noodle dish from Vietnam. It comes in a large bowl will with soft rice noodles, a tasty broth, and usually some type of meat. It is served with fresh bean sprouts and basil leaves as well as some slices of jalapeno peppers and lime or lemon. It may be ordered in small or large sizes.

Short ribs and rice (Image is author's)

Beef short ribs served on a bed of rice with some fresh vegetables is also a popular Vietnamese dish. They have various preparations of meats. Vermicelli noodles or rice dishes without the broth are available for those who choose not to order the pho.

Vietnamese Sandwich (Image is author's)

Although sandwiches and bread are not usually associated with Asian cuisine, the Vietnamese sandwiches are also a popular food item at Vietnamese restaurants. They come with seasoned meat along with fresh vegetables in a crispy roll. They are a tasty alternative to the noodle and rice dishes.

Pho Saigon Noodle House is a place to enjoy Vietnamese food in the Salt Lake Valley. They also have take out and delivery services.