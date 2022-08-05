Liz Cheney Spoke at a Ceremony at Heart Mountain, Wyoming

S. F. Mori

It was the site of a World War II American concentration camp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HBlmZ_0h5UVrUS00
Liz Cheney Speaking(Image is author's)

Although she is very busy with a contentious Republican primary election in Wyoming where she is fighting for reelection to her seat in the United States House of Representatives, Liz Cheney took time out of her busy schedule to join with the Heart Mountain, Wyoming, Foundation to honor some past national leaders. Cheney is Wyoming's sole Representative. She won her last election by a large margin.

Heart Mountain is the name of one of the ten American concentration camps which were built at the beginning of World War II to imprison innocent Americans and immigrants of Japanese descent. They were incarcerated simply because of their ethnic heritage and the racism which existed at that time.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mNs3S_0h5UVrUS00
Heart Mountain in Wyoming(Image is author's)

Norman Mineta had been incarcerated with his family in Heart Mountain when he was a child. He later became Mayor of San Jose, California, a ten term Democratic U.S. Congressman, Secretary of Commerce, and the Secretary of Transportation at the time of 9/11. He recently passed away, but his wife, sons, and grandchildren were in attendance.

Alan Simpson was in a boy scout troop in Cody, Wyoming, which came to the Heart Mountain camp to meet with the boy scouts in the camp. The two became friends as boy scouts and wrote to each other through the years. Simpson was later a Republican Senator for the State of Wyoming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rcbM6_0h5UVrUS00
Heart Mountain Camp Sign(Image is author's)

Mineta and Simpson served in Congress at the same time and became very close lifelong friends. The Heart Mountain, Wyoming, Foundation will be adding on to their Interpretive Learning Center. The addition will be named after Mineta and Simpson. A groundbreaking ceremony was held along with the annual Heart Mountain Pilgrimage in late July 2022.

Liz Cheney was asked to give remarks at the event. She was accompanied by her father, former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney. He had been Vice President while Mineta served as Secretary of Transportation under President George W. Bush. The Cheney's are also close friends with Simpson and his family who were there. Simpson also spoke.

Before she spoke to the group, Liz Cheney received a standing ovation to thank her for her work. She showed understanding and concern for the group who had gathered. Around twenty had been incarcerated at Heart Mountain during World War II, and many were family members of those who had been prisoners there. They want to remember so that no one will ever have to experience such injustice again in the United States.

[Reference: www.heartmountain.org]

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# World War II# Liz Cheney# Wyoming# Congress# elections

Comments / 5

Published by

I am a retired President/CEO of civil rights organizations. I have been a Mayor and California State Assemblyman as well as a College Instructor of Economics. I have also been an entrepreneur and international business consultant. I will be sharing articles mostly about life, politics, racism, travel, health, and relationships.

Salt Lake City, UT
1938 followers

More from S. F. Mori

Montana State

It's a Good Time to Visit Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park(Image is author's) Yellowstone National Park has been a popular tourist destination in the United States for generations. The beauty of nature in the area is outstanding. People travel from all around the world to see the park and the Old Faithful Geyser, which goes off at regular intervals throughout the day.

Read full story
5 comments
Sandy, UT

Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center Theatre

Singin' in the Rain Ticket(Image is author's) The Hale Center Theatre on Monroe Street in Sandy, Utah, is a wonderful venue which often has two plays running at the same time. They provide excellent live theatre with talented professional performers who regularly delight their audiences.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake City

Sculpture Near The Gallivan Center(Image is author's) In the heart of downtown Salt Lake City is The John W. Gallivan Utah Center called "The Gallivan Center." It is an open space located at 239 South Main Street. It serves the residents of Salt Lake City and the surrounding areas with a variety of activities. It has an amphitheater, public plazas, a banquet and meeting center, a public ice rink, art installations, and nearby eating establishments.

Read full story
1 comments
Sandy, UT

Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center Theatre

The beautiful Hale Center Theater in Sandy(Image is author's) Hale Center Theatre in Sandy, Utah, is a beautiful venue where the public is able to enjoy top Broadway musicals and other shows by talented people in the area. The building and grounds are a wonderful addition to the community south of Salt Lake City.

Read full story
1 comments

Puppies and Dogs Are Members of Many Families

The Puppy(Image by B. Mori) Many people have dogs for pets. They may get them when they are small puppies and watch them grow. Puppies grow up as small children do, but they do it much quicker. They can be full grown when they are a year old or even six months for some smaller dogs.

Read full story
4 comments
Woods Cross, UT

Handel's Ice Cream Is A Place For Premium Ice Cream

Handel's Ice Cream Store in Woods Cross(Image is author's) It was the summer of 1945, and it was hot. Alice Handel started serving ice cream from her husband's gas station. She founded Handel's Homemade Ice Cream in Youngtown, Ohio. She used old fashioned recipes and fresh fruit picked from her own backyard.

Read full story
2 comments
North Salt Lake, UT

A Nature Photography Open House Is Being Held In North Salt Lake

A home in North Salt Lake, Utah, is the location of a Nature Photography Open House going on now. It will run through Saturday, August 23, 2022. The hours are 11 am to 9 pm. (It is open on Friday, August 22, until 9 pm). The address is: 164 South Fairway Drive in North Salt Lake.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Baldwin And Company is a Place For Books and Coffee in New Orleans

Baldwin and Company(Image is author's) People who live in or around New Orleans or who are visiting in that beautiful city might enjoy a stop at Baldwin and Company. It is a bookstore and coffee shop located at 1030 Elysian Fields Avenue in New Orleans. They are open seven days a week from 7 am to 6 pm.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

The Pioneer Memorial Museum Will Have an Open House For Pioneer Day

Pioneer Memorial Museum(Image is author's) Located across the street from the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City, the Pioneer Memorial Museum teaches about early pioneer history in Utah. Also known as the Daughters of Utah Pioneers or DUP Museum, the Pioneer Memorial Museum is located at 300 North Main Street just to the west of the Capitol building.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Caffe Molise Serves Italian Food in Downtown Salt Lake City

Caffe Molise(Image is author's) Italian food is very popular in Utah and throughout the United States. There are many restaurants serving Italian food in the Salt Lake City area. One of those is Caffe Molise located in The Eagles Building at 404 South West Temple.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

A Food Truck Event Was Held at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City

Food Truck Face Off Sign(Image is author's) The Food Truck Face Off for 2022 was held on Saturday, July 16, at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City. The event featured more than twenty-five food trucks selling a wide variety of different foods. The trucks were there from 4 pm to 10 pm. The event was presented by Discover with other organizations as sponsors to help support local charities.

Read full story
Sandy, UT

"Singin' In The Rain" Is Playing At The Hale Center Theatre

Hale Center Theatre(Image is author's) The popular musical, "Singin' In The Rain," will be playing at the Hale Center Theatre in Sandy, Utah, through August 13, 2022. It has been running there since June 15 to many SOLD OUT crowds.

Read full story

Rainbows Are Part of The Beauty Provided By Nature

A rainbow in the sky(Image is author's) Life is for living. Much of life had been placed on hold since the COVID pandemic began. There were restrictions to daily living. Schools, churches, plus many stores and businesses were closed for months. People lost their jobs or started to work from home. It was advised to stay away from crowds and to wear masks.

Read full story
7 comments
American Fork, UT

A Visit To American Fork Canyon is Beautiful

American Fork Canyon(Image in the public domain) The COVID pandemic which has been raging around the world has made travel difficult. Although airports are becoming busy as people are getting back to traveling, many people are choosing to stay close to home.

Read full story
Ogden, UT

Another Chance To Experience An Obon Festival in Utah

Salt Lake Buddhist Temple Obon Festival(Image is author's) An important part of the Japanese culture and tradition is to honor the dead with an Obon Festival of dancing and music. The Salt Lake Buddhist Temple held their annual Obon Festival on Saturday, July 9. After being unable to hold the event because of the COVID pandemic, they produced a virtual Obon Festival last year. This year they held the regular Obon Festival in front of their building located at 211 West 100 South in Sall Lake City.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Itto Sushi Offers Japanese Food in Salt Lake City

Itto Sushi Restaurant(Image is author's) A family of Japanese restaurants is named Itto Sushi. They have a location in downtown Salt Lake City at 12 West Broadway. They started with a restaurant in Midvale and also now have restaurants in Orem and South Jordan.

Read full story
Utah State

Thousands Attended the Utah Asian Festival at the Fairgrounds

Utah Asian Festival Sign(Image is author's) The annual Utah Asian Festival was held on Saturday, July 9, 2022. The venue for this year had been changed to the Utah State Fairpark in the Grand Building. It was an event which highlighted various Asian countries represented within the population of the State of Utah. It was open to the public with entertainment throughout the day. Various countries, organizations, and businesses had booths.

Read full story
Park City, UT

Bankok Thai Restaurant Is Located in Park City, Utah

Park Hotel and Bankok Thai Restaurant(Image is author's) Bangkok Thai was the first Thai restaurant that opened in Park City, Utah. That was in 1994. It is located in the Park Hotel on historic Main Street in the resort town. It is considered as a fine dining Thai restaurant which has been serving locals and visitors for many years. They offer authentic Thai cuisine in Park City.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

City Creek Mall Has A Beautiful Open Area With Water Running Through It

Water at City Creek Mall(Image is author's) You may have heard of the old movie, "A River Runs Through It." The City Creek Mall in downtown Salt Lake City has a creek running through it. The area is a beautiful part of the Mall which opens up to the sky above as the water runs through the area. It is surrounded by various stores, restaurants, and businesses.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy