Liz Cheney Spoke at a Ceremony at Heart Mountain, Wyoming

It was the site of a World War II American concentration camp

Liz Cheney Speaking (Image is author's)

Although she is very busy with a contentious Republican primary election in Wyoming where she is fighting for reelection to her seat in the United States House of Representatives, Liz Cheney took time out of her busy schedule to join with the Heart Mountain, Wyoming, Foundation to honor some past national leaders. Cheney is Wyoming's sole Representative. She won her last election by a large margin.

Heart Mountain is the name of one of the ten American concentration camps which were built at the beginning of World War II to imprison innocent Americans and immigrants of Japanese descent. They were incarcerated simply because of their ethnic heritage and the racism which existed at that time.

Heart Mountain in Wyoming (Image is author's)

Norman Mineta had been incarcerated with his family in Heart Mountain when he was a child. He later became Mayor of San Jose, California, a ten term Democratic U.S. Congressman, Secretary of Commerce, and the Secretary of Transportation at the time of 9/11. He recently passed away, but his wife, sons, and grandchildren were in attendance.

Alan Simpson was in a boy scout troop in Cody, Wyoming, which came to the Heart Mountain camp to meet with the boy scouts in the camp. The two became friends as boy scouts and wrote to each other through the years. Simpson was later a Republican Senator for the State of Wyoming.

Heart Mountain Camp Sign (Image is author's)

Mineta and Simpson served in Congress at the same time and became very close lifelong friends. The Heart Mountain, Wyoming, Foundation will be adding on to their Interpretive Learning Center. The addition will be named after Mineta and Simpson. A groundbreaking ceremony was held along with the annual Heart Mountain Pilgrimage in late July 2022.

Liz Cheney was asked to give remarks at the event. She was accompanied by her father, former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney. He had been Vice President while Mineta served as Secretary of Transportation under President George W. Bush. The Cheney's are also close friends with Simpson and his family who were there. Simpson also spoke.

Before she spoke to the group, Liz Cheney received a standing ovation to thank her for her work. She showed understanding and concern for the group who had gathered. Around twenty had been incarcerated at Heart Mountain during World War II, and many were family members of those who had been prisoners there. They want to remember so that no one will ever have to experience such injustice again in the United States.

[Reference: www.heartmountain.org]