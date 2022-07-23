Handel's Ice Cream Is A Place For Premium Ice Cream

They have several locations in Utah

Handel's Ice Cream Store in Woods Cross (Image is author's)

It was the summer of 1945, and it was hot. Alice Handel started serving ice cream from her husband's gas station. She founded Handel's Homemade Ice Cream in Youngtown, Ohio. She used old fashioned recipes and fresh fruit picked from her own backyard.

The menu expanded to 100 flavors and now to 150 flavors of homemade ice cream.

Handel's has been featured on The Travel Channel and various publications. They are recognized as "One of the Best Ice Cream Parlors in the Country." USA Today rated Handel's as one of the top ten best ice cream businesses in the country in 2002. They were named one of the top 500 franchises in 2020 by Entrepreneur Magazine.

The original ice cream stand is still located in Youngstown, Ohio. It has been called "The Busiest Ice Cream Stand in America" by Ohio Restaurant News.

A dish of Handel's Ice Cream (Image is author's)

The company operates in the ten states of Ohio, California, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Arizona, Alabama, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. They have around 75 corporate and franchise stores. The company is now owned by Leonard Fisher with their corporate headquarters in Canfield, Ohio.

The tradition that Alice started those years ago with a commitment to quality continues. They make each batch of ice cream fresh daily with only the finest ingredients. They want the customers to have a good experience eating their tasty and wholesome ice cream.

Some of the Utah Handel's locations are at 2468 US 89 in Woods Cross and 6933 South 1300 East in Fort Union. They also have stores in Layton, Orem, and Spanish Fork with another to open soon in the Millcreek area of Salt Lake City. (Check the website for more addresses.)

They plan to continue sharing their delicious homemade ice cream for years to come.



[Information from the website: www.handelsicecream.com]