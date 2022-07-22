North Salt Lake, UT

A Nature Photography Open House Is Being Held In North Salt Lake

S. F. Mori

It features many beautiful pictures

A home in North Salt Lake, Utah, is the location of a Nature Photography Open House going on now. It will run through Saturday, August 23, 2022. The hours are 11 am to 9 pm. (It is open on Friday, August 22, until 9 pm). The address is: 164 South Fairway Drive in North Salt Lake.

The beautiful photography was done by Osamu Hoshino, a resident of Murray.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=304stL_0gpZZrRN00
Nature Photography Open House Flyer(Image is author's)

This is a chance to experience nature photography at its best. Hoshino has had years of experience photographing beautiful scenes in nature around the world. He is now retired and still take photos regularly as he travels as well as locally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DPlAH_0gpZZrRN00
Large photos at the open house(Image is author's)

Many of the photos are of areas which will be familiar to people in Utah and the Western states. Beautiful Bryce Canyon and the Arches as well as areas in Wyoming are featured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdTMR_0gpZZrRN00
Photos (Bryce Canyon)(Image is author's)

There are photos from across the United States and from around the world on display.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kuRjy_0gpZZrRN00
Beautiful photos of Japan(Image is author's)

Hoshino has taken beautiful photos of Japan where he was born and raised. He also spent time living in Hawaii before moving to Utah and has many magnificent photos of various places in Hawaii.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OMKwt_0gpZZrRN00
Horses make for nice photos(Image is author's)

He has taken photos of animals in the wilds as well as domestic. It has been a risk at times as the animals are unpredictable and getting fairly close might be required.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37nx3p_0gpZZrRN00
Wild life photos of animals(Image is author's)
Anyone who is interested in photography of any type and especially nature photography is invited to stop by the Open House to take a look at the beautiful photos. Many of the photos look like paintings.

Interested persons may contact the photographer personally at the email listed below.

Visit the website (https://www.amazingphoto.us/) to see some of the amazing photos that Osamu Hoshino has taken. Some of the photos may be purchased by interested persons. If a private showing is desired or if more information is wanted, contact the photographer via email at: oshoshino@comcast.net.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# photography# art# open house# scenery# nature

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a retired President/CEO of civil rights organizations. I have been a Mayor and California State Assemblyman as well as a College Instructor of Economics. I have also been an entrepreneur and international business consultant. I will be sharing articles mostly about life, politics, racism, travel, health, and relationships.

Salt Lake City, UT
1870 followers

More from S. F. Mori

Sandy, UT

Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center Theatre

The beautiful Hale Center Theater in Sandy(Image is author's) Hale Center Theatre in Sandy, Utah, is a beautiful venue where the public is able to enjoy top Broadway musicals and other shows by talented people in the area. The building and grounds are a wonderful addition to the community south of Salt Lake City.

Read full story
1 comments

Puppies and Dogs Are Members of Many Families

The Puppy(Image by B. Mori) Many people have dogs for pets. They may get them when they are small puppies and watch them grow. Puppies grow up as small children do, but they do it much quicker. They can be full grown when they are a year old or even six months for some smaller dogs.

Read full story
4 comments
Woods Cross, UT

Handel's Ice Cream Is A Place For Premium Ice Cream

Handel's Ice Cream Store in Woods Cross(Image is author's) It was the summer of 1945, and it was hot. Alice Handel started serving ice cream from her husband's gas station. She founded Handel's Homemade Ice Cream in Youngtown, Ohio. She used old fashioned recipes and fresh fruit picked from her own backyard.

Read full story
2 comments
New Orleans, LA

Baldwin And Company is a Place For Books and Coffee in New Orleans

Baldwin and Company(Image is author's) People who live in or around New Orleans or who are visiting in that beautiful city might enjoy a stop at Baldwin and Company. It is a bookstore and coffee shop located at 1030 Elysian Fields Avenue in New Orleans. They are open seven days a week from 7 am to 6 pm.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

The Pioneer Memorial Museum Will Have an Open House For Pioneer Day

Pioneer Memorial Museum(Image is author's) Located across the street from the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City, the Pioneer Memorial Museum teaches about early pioneer history in Utah. Also known as the Daughters of Utah Pioneers or DUP Museum, the Pioneer Memorial Museum is located at 300 North Main Street just to the west of the Capitol building.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Caffe Molise Serves Italian Food in Downtown Salt Lake City

Caffe Molise(Image is author's) Italian food is very popular in Utah and throughout the United States. There are many restaurants serving Italian food in the Salt Lake City area. One of those is Caffe Molise located in The Eagles Building at 404 South West Temple.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

A Food Truck Event Was Held at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City

Food Truck Face Off Sign(Image is author's) The Food Truck Face Off for 2022 was held on Saturday, July 16, at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City. The event featured more than twenty-five food trucks selling a wide variety of different foods. The trucks were there from 4 pm to 10 pm. The event was presented by Discover with other organizations as sponsors to help support local charities.

Read full story
Sandy, UT

"Singin' In The Rain" Is Playing At The Hale Center Theatre

Hale Center Theatre(Image is author's) The popular musical, "Singin' In The Rain," will be playing at the Hale Center Theatre in Sandy, Utah, through August 13, 2022. It has been running there since June 15 to many SOLD OUT crowds.

Read full story

Rainbows Are Part of The Beauty Provided By Nature

A rainbow in the sky(Image is author's) Life is for living. Much of life had been placed on hold since the COVID pandemic began. There were restrictions to daily living. Schools, churches, plus many stores and businesses were closed for months. People lost their jobs or started to work from home. It was advised to stay away from crowds and to wear masks.

Read full story
7 comments
American Fork, UT

A Visit To American Fork Canyon is Beautiful

American Fork Canyon(Image in the public domain) The COVID pandemic which has been raging around the world has made travel difficult. Although airports are becoming busy as people are getting back to traveling, many people are choosing to stay close to home.

Read full story
Ogden, UT

Another Chance To Experience An Obon Festival in Utah

Salt Lake Buddhist Temple Obon Festival(Image is author's) An important part of the Japanese culture and tradition is to honor the dead with an Obon Festival of dancing and music. The Salt Lake Buddhist Temple held their annual Obon Festival on Saturday, July 9. After being unable to hold the event because of the COVID pandemic, they produced a virtual Obon Festival last year. This year they held the regular Obon Festival in front of their building located at 211 West 100 South in Sall Lake City.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Itto Sushi Offers Japanese Food in Salt Lake City

Itto Sushi Restaurant(Image is author's) A family of Japanese restaurants is named Itto Sushi. They have a location in downtown Salt Lake City at 12 West Broadway. They started with a restaurant in Midvale and also now have restaurants in Orem and South Jordan.

Read full story
Utah State

Thousands Attended the Utah Asian Festival at the Fairgrounds

Utah Asian Festival Sign(Image is author's) The annual Utah Asian Festival was held on Saturday, July 9, 2022. The venue for this year had been changed to the Utah State Fairpark in the Grand Building. It was an event which highlighted various Asian countries represented within the population of the State of Utah. It was open to the public with entertainment throughout the day. Various countries, organizations, and businesses had booths.

Read full story
Park City, UT

Bankok Thai Restaurant Is Located in Park City, Utah

Park Hotel and Bankok Thai Restaurant(Image is author's) Bangkok Thai was the first Thai restaurant that opened in Park City, Utah. That was in 1994. It is located in the Park Hotel on historic Main Street in the resort town. It is considered as a fine dining Thai restaurant which has been serving locals and visitors for many years. They offer authentic Thai cuisine in Park City.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

City Creek Mall Has A Beautiful Open Area With Water Running Through It

Water at City Creek Mall(Image is author's) You may have heard of the old movie, "A River Runs Through It." The City Creek Mall in downtown Salt Lake City has a creek running through it. The area is a beautiful part of the Mall which opens up to the sky above as the water runs through the area. It is surrounded by various stores, restaurants, and businesses.

Read full story
Orange County, CA

OPAH Seafood Grill Restaurant is in Orange County, California

OPAH Restaurant(Image is author's) OPAH Seafood Grill is a fine dining restaurant located at 26851 Aliso Creek Road, Aliso Viejo, CA. They are open from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. With the beautiful weather of Orange County, California, they have outdoor seating as well as indoor dining.

Read full story
2 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Kaze Sushi Bar and Grill is Located In Downtown Salt Lake City

Kaze Japanese Restaurant(Image is author's) Kaze Sushi Bar and Grill is a popular Japanese restaurant located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City. They are at 65 East Broadway.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

The Salt Lake Buddhist Temple Will Hold The Obon Festival

In Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Salt Lake Buddhist Temple(Image is author's) After having to hold virtual events because of the COVID pandemic, the Salt Lake Buddhist Temple will hold their annual Obon Festival this year on Saturday, July 9. They will be selling food from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM. The Obon street dancing program will begin at 7:00 PM.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Doki Doki Is A Japanese Dessert Cafe in Salt Lake City

Doki Doki Cafe(Image is author's) Japanese food such as sushi and sashimi have become popular menu items in the United States over the more recent years. Japanese restaurants are now plentiful in the Salt Lake Valley and throughout Utah.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy