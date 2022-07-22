A Nature Photography Open House Is Being Held In North Salt Lake

It features many beautiful pictures

A home in North Salt Lake, Utah, is the location of a Nature Photography Open House going on now. It will run through Saturday, August 23, 2022. The hours are 11 am to 9 pm. (It is open on Friday, August 22, until 9 pm). The address is: 164 South Fairway Drive in North Salt Lake.

The beautiful photography was done by Osamu Hoshino, a resident of Murray.

Nature Photography Open House Flyer (Image is author's)

This is a chance to experience nature photography at its best. Hoshino has had years of experience photographing beautiful scenes in nature around the world. He is now retired and still take photos regularly as he travels as well as locally.

Large photos at the open house (Image is author's)

Many of the photos are of areas which will be familiar to people in Utah and the Western states. Beautiful Bryce Canyon and the Arches as well as areas in Wyoming are featured.

Photos (Bryce Canyon) (Image is author's)

There are photos from across the United States and from around the world on display.

Beautiful photos of Japan (Image is author's)

Hoshino has taken beautiful photos of Japan where he was born and raised. He also spent time living in Hawaii before moving to Utah and has many magnificent photos of various places in Hawaii.

Horses make for nice photos (Image is author's)

He has taken photos of animals in the wilds as well as domestic. It has been a risk at times as the animals are unpredictable and getting fairly close might be required.

Wild life photos of animals (Image is author's)

Anyone who is interested in photography of any type and especially nature photography is invited to stop by the Open House to take a look at the beautiful photos. Many of the photos look like paintings.

Interested persons may contact the photographer personally at the email listed below.

Visit the website (https://www.amazingphoto.us/) to see some of the amazing photos that Osamu Hoshino has taken. Some of the photos may be purchased by interested persons. If a private showing is desired or if more information is wanted, contact the photographer via email at: oshoshino@comcast.net.