Baldwin And Company is a Place For Books and Coffee in New Orleans

You can relax with friends

Baldwin and Company (Image is author's)

People who live in or around New Orleans or who are visiting in that beautiful city might enjoy a stop at Baldwin and Company. It is a bookstore and coffee shop located at 1030 Elysian Fields Avenue in New Orleans. They are open seven days a week from 7 am to 6 pm.

There are books galore to peruse or to buy. They have shelves and shelves of all types of books.

They also have comfortable areas in which to lounge and look at books or to visit with friends. It is a relaxing atmosphere surrounded by books. Coffee may be enjoyed there as well.

Inside Baldwin and Company (Image is author's)

Baldwin and Company has a podcast studio which may be reserved. They have equipment which can be used for podcasts. They also have a wide collection of audio books. Many people purchase physical books and audio books online from Baldwin and Company.

Books inside Baldwin and Company (Image is author's)

The children's book section is a popular place within Baldwin and Company. They have various youth summer programs for children. These include Story Time for the younger children when stories are read to them, Reading Tutoring Sessions to help young readers of elementary or middle school age, and a Summer Reading Challenge which encourages children to foster a love for reading. Children are encouraged to read as many books as they can and to compete for prizes in the challenge.

The goal is to READ, READ, READ (as stated on their website), and then to WRITE.

Baldwin and Company is a pleasant place to spend some time for anyone who enjoys books.

[Reference website: https://www.baldwinandcobooks.com/]